Celeb Watchlist | Here is why Sparsh Shrivastava recommends Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice on OTT

In our weekly series, actor Sparsh Shrivastava reveals what has got him hooked to Pankaj Tripathi-led series Criminal Justice and why he recommends it to all. Actor Sparsh Shrivastava

What I’m Watching:

I am loving Criminal Justice for it’s exciting cast and court room drama.

Why I’m hooked:

The suspense of the show, seeing Pankaj (Tripathi) sir in his element as his character solves cases has me hooked. The cliffhangers at the end of the each episode were so on-point, too.

Favourite Character

Watching Pankaj Tripathi sir as Madhav Mishra is a delight. There is so much one can learn from him.

Why I recommend it:

The performances make the series binge-worthy. If you start watching it once, you can’t stop until you are done, it’s that gripping.

My viewing routine:

I have no fixed routine while watching a series. But when I am on a holiday I tend to watch multiple episodes in a day.

My binge-watch partner:

I have 5 dogs and they watch everything with me. They are the best binge-watch partner one could ask for.