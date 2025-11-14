Children Day Special | Shanaya Kapoor on meeting her first love; Shares her childhood memory

Speaking to HT City, Shanaya smiles as she recalls the memory behind a treasured childhood photograph. The picture, clicked outside her grandmother’s home in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, marks a moment filled with excitement and anticipation.

Among them is actor Shanaya Kapoor, who takes a warm trip down memory lane as she reflects on the day that introduced her to the first great love of her life: her pet pug, Fefe.

As Children’s Day brings with it a wave of nostalgia, celebrities across the film industry are revisiting some of their most heart warming childhood moments — the ones captured in grainy photographs, tucked away in family albums, and remembered with unmatched fondness.

“This was taken outside my dadi’s house in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, right before we went to get my first puppy Fefe,” she shares. It was a day that remains etched in her heart — the beginning of a bond that defined her early years.

Talking fondly about the tiny pug who stole her heart instantly, Shanaya adds, “He was a cute little pug and my first love! The first puppy king of the house!”

For her, childhood wasn’t just about toys and school breaks, but about the little joys that made everything feel bigger and brighter — especially the unconditional affection of a pet who became family. “Childhood was such a pleasant and fun time,” she says, reminiscing about days that were simpler, happier and filled with the warmth of home.

As Shanaya celebrates Children’s Day, she believes these memories — especially those surrounded by family, pets, and pure excitement — serve as a gentle reminder of the innocence and joy that shape who we become.