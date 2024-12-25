Christmas 2024: Xmas is the most exciting time of the year: Sreejita De

This year, actor Sreejita De and her husband, business development manager Michael Blohm-Pape, have chosen to celebrate Christmas at home in Mumbai instead of their usual trip to Germany to spend the holidays with Blohm-Pape’s family. Sreejita and Michael are celebrating Christmas in Mumbai this year

“Since 2019, I’ve spent Christmas in Germany with my in-laws. I wanted to see how they celebrate the festival since I was familiar with Indian traditions. It was warm, welcoming, and cosy. I loved the variety of food they prepared, and unlike the artificial tree we use here, they always put up a real Christmas tree that lasts almost a month! Decorating it was such fun. The cold weather added to the charm, and I even got to enjoy snowfall once. The love and warmth of my in-laws made it all the more special,” De shares fondly.

Describing Christmas as the “most exciting time of the year”, De says, “It’s about warmth, light, good homemade food, family and friends.” Blohm-Pape adds, “This year, I’m excited to celebrate at home with our dogs, cook, listen to Christmas songs and exchange gifts.”

The couple had two wedding ceremonies: a court marriage and a German Christian ceremony in 2023 and a Bengali wedding in Goa this year. What's next? “We look forward to planning our honeymoon next year,” De quips.

Talking about their Christmas traditions, De reveals, “For us, celebrations begin on Dec 1. We watch Christmas movies, drink hot chocolate — though it’s not that cold in Mumbai — and even set the AC to its lowest temperature to create a wintry feel. We put up our tree around December 10 as I wasn’t in town earlier.”

Blohm-Pape notes, “We do improvise on some things. For instance, I don’t need my Christmas sweaters here! But we try to keep things fairly traditional while adding a local twist, which makes it even more special and enjoyable. I will miss the cold weather, snow and Christmas markets back home, as well as spending time with family and friends.”