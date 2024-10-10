‘Cringe overacting’: Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer disappoints; fans wonder if it will meet Stree 2’s standard

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has a track record of shaking the box office and leaving audiences in awe of his versatility. So when it was announced that he is returning to the horror comedy universe with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the sequel to his 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans were obviously excited. However, when the trailer of his much anticipated film arrived on the internet, movie-buffs were far from satisfied. In fact, they were quite disappointed. Kartik, who charmed us as Rooh Baba two years ago, is now being accused of ‘cringe overacting’ by several internet users. Even Vidya Balan’s return as Manjulika failed to impress! Sneak peeks from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

In the film, we will meet not one but two Manjulikas— Vidya and Madhuri Dixit, who recreate Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002) for some reason. There is also Triptii Dimri, who will be seen as Kartik’s love interest dressed in sexy lehengas, calling yet another co-star ‘tharki’. Well, soon after the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was launched, many netizens expressed their disappointment on social media. for instance, one internet user shared, “Sorry @TheAaryanKartik I m ur big fan But this time I think director anees want to finish ur carrier. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 will be disaster. Overacting by u is cringe”, whereas another tweeted: “DISAPPOINTING #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 trailer offered no horror, no comedy, and above all no content. Camerawork, acting, and production design feel more suited for a TV soap than a feature film. Cringe-level overacting by #KartikAaryan. #VidyaBalan’s comedy timing was perfect.”

Meanwhile, many audience members compared the trailer of Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer to Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s blockbuster hit horror comedy Stree 2. For instance, one netizen opined, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer Worst 👎🤮Cringe Ultra Pro Max. Everyone is Overacting just bullying around. It is not even one percent of #Stree2”, whereas another tweet read: “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Trailer: Disappointing. 👎🏻👎🏻Can only hope that the film is not as underwhelming especially after the gold standard set by #Stree2 that caters to the same genre. Somewhat decent for a standalone film but too poor for a Blockbuster Franchise! Hoping that the songs & the film come out better.”

Well, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be arriving in theatres on Diwali, where it will clash with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s much awaited Singham Again. Which film would you choose to watch on the festival of lights— Kartik’s horror comedy or Ajay and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cop drama?