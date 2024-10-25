Menu Explore
Diwali 2024 | Gautam Rode says ‘it's important for kids to pick up on traditions’

ByYashika Mathur
Oct 25, 2024 12:19 PM IST

Actor Gautam Rode feels it is important for his children to pick up on the traditions that are integral to the values his family holds dear.

Actor Gautam Rode is planning to make the most of the festive season by dividing his time between Mumbai and his wife’s hometown, Lucknow.

Gautam Rode with wife Pankhuri Awasthy.
Gautam Rode with wife Pankhuri Awasthy.

“I’ll celebrate Chhoti Diwali in Lucknow, my sasural. Then, all of us will return to Mumbai on the day of Diwali to celebrate the festival with my parents,” shares Rode, who is father to one-year-old twins Radhya and Raditya.

The actor, who is gearing up for his debut production, calls himself a “religious guy”. He feels it is important for his children to pick up on the traditions that are integral to the values his family holds dear.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy with twins Radhya and Raditya.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy with twins Radhya and Raditya.

“I believe in God, and I do puja every day at home. We also go to the temple. When I do puja, my kids touch God’s feet and say ‘Jai, Jai’. They have already started learning these things,” says the 47-year-old, adding, “It’s very important to do that with kids this age because they are eager to learn. And if you teach them the right value system and traditions — good and bad — they pick up very quickly.”

Rode and his wife, Pankhuri Awasthy, recently celebrated their seventh Karwa Chauth together. “We prayed together on the evening of the 20th, like we do every year. It’s a special day for us,” he adds.

