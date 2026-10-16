Weverse Con Festival India announces lineup for March 2027 debut ENHYPEN, TXT, Hwasa to headline Weverse Con Festival’s India debut: Checkout full lineup

The first India edition of Weverse Con Festival is beginning to take shape, with the organisers announcing the lineup for the two-day music festival scheduled for March 27 and 28, 2027, in New Delhi. The announcement, made a few days ago, confirmed a mix of K-pop acts, international artists and Indian musicians for the festival, which will be held outside South Korea for the first time.

Among the international acts announced are ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, LE SSERAFIM, Hwasa, Eric Nam, Dayoung, Bumzu and Lee Hyun. Lara of global girl group KATSEYE and Rhea Raj will also be part of the lineup. Indian artists King, Gini, RANJ X Clifr, Reble and DJ Zelo will represent the country’s contemporary music scene.

The lineup brings together artists from different musical backgrounds, with K-pop acts sharing the bill with Indian performers. The festival is being co-produced by HYBE INDIA and BookMyShow Live, in collaboration with HYBE and Weverse, which have organised the festival in South Korea.

With its first edition in India, Weverse Con Festival is expanding beyond its home market, bringing its mix of Korean and international music acts to New Delhi in March next year.