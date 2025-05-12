Exclusive| Harshvardhan Rane's response to Mawra Hocane's ‘PR strategy’ comment: Actors who label my country…

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has reacted strongly to Pakistani actor and Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) co-star Mawra Hocane’s statement of calling his decision to not work in the film’s sequel a ‘PR gimmick’. Harshvardhan Rane says that he is well within his rights to not do a film.

Mawra, was one of the many Pakistani artistes who had posted negatively about India after the successful Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan.

Harshvardhan's response comes after Mawra Hocane made a personal attack on the actor's decision to not work in the film's sequel by calling it a “PR strategy”.

He exclusively tells us, “ I am not interested in discussing the cast of that film at this point. An individual has given a statement against my country.”

He adds, “If I was a cricketer I would choose whether or not I want to play cricket with that player. If i was a passenger I would choose whether or not I want to travel with that person. But as I work in films i can only step down from working with such an individual in films, hence my stance is related to my field of work, which happens to be films. I am well within my rights to choose not to work with actors who label my country’s actions as ‘cowardly’."

Earlier Harshvardhan Rane had also replied to Mawra Hocane's bitter post on social media.

The actor expresses his faith in India’s Defence System and says he would take whatever action he can take in his capacity to show support to the country.

Harshvardhan says, “Moreover such a demeaning remark calls for a reply, but I trust Indian Army for that. That’s my National defence’s job, and clearly they did that task with due diligence, I don’t need to attack, I rather retract within my capacity, within my job profile.”