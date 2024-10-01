EXCLUSIVE| Here's why Krushna Abhishek hasn't visited uncle Govinda, who is hospitalised for bullet injury

Actor Kashmera Shah, the wife of comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is Govinda's nephew on Tuesday arrived at CritCare Hospital in Mumbai to meet the actor and Shiv Sena leader. The latter was injured earlier in the day after his revolver accidentally went off at his home. The 60-year-old actor-politician sustained a leg injury from the incident and was admitted to the hospital as a precaution. Actor Govinda (L), Krushna Abhishek (R)

Soon after the video of Shah entering the hospital surfaced online, netizens started speculating why Krushna wasn't accompanying her. Subsequently, HT City reached out to Krushna Abhishek, to ask how is his uncle was doing.

"He is okay and fine now, Kashmera met him. I am in Australia right now. He will be discharged in a few days,” Abhishek tells us.

Govinda's niece, actor Ragini Khanna assured the actor was was on the path to recovery. "My mother and brother just visited him in the hospital. He is on his way to recovery. I request all the fans to pray for his speediest recovery," she says, adding, "He is still in... the procedure by doctors has been done."

Earlier, in an audio message shared by Shiv Sena member Krishna Hegde, Govinda updated his fans on his condition. He said, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers."

About the incident

The incident took place around 4:45am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally fired as he was placing it back in the cupboard, according to the Mumbai Police. He was in the process of preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told ANI over the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."