EXCLUSIVE| Malaika Arora is ‘happily single’ and ‘not dating’ Rahul Vijay: This is just ridiculous and bizarre…

Once it's on the internet, it's there forever. And it's also open to speculation by everyone. Actor Malaika Arora has got a taste of this for the past two days now, with rumour mill on an overdrive about her ‘finding love’ in stylist Rahul Vijay. Rahul Vijay is a stylist to Malaika Arora's son Arhaan.

However, a source close to the actor has spoken to HT City and clarified there is no one in her life at the moment, “Please check your facts. She is a single and happy woman. Rahul Vijay is her son Arhaan's stylist, and therefore a friend. It ends there. This rumour is just plain ridiculous and bizarre.”

It all started when Vijay posted an Instagram story on his account of Malaika enjoying AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert recently. “Wait, was it a Malaika concert,” read his picture caption. Even a selfie of the two has been floating around, adding fuel to the raging fire. Now you know there's no romantic connection between them.

Malaika broke up with actor Arjun Kapoor this year. It was confirmed when he announced it during the promotions of Singham Again in Mumbai. Someone in the crowd shouted Malaika's name, to which he replied, "Nahi ab main single hoon, relax karo