Feel happy to have found love, says actor Alankrita Sahai

Actor Alankrita Anup Sahai feels she's in the right place at the right time.

“After my yearlong battle with anxiety and stress, I value life more. Everyone’s destiny and paths are written in different ways; I am in no hurry and have never been in any comparison with others. I have seen people cribbing and questioning why this or why that? I am carving my own niche, taking my own time to climb the ladder ahead. Whatever gracefully comes my way, I accept, and people are recognising me through that,” says, the Love per Square Foot and Namaste England (2018) actor on her Lucknow visit for a shoot.

The actor says she has learnt how to balance life and feels happy to have found love. “I am glad I found my soulmate and that has been a turning point. The way I have been overprotective, defensive the way females tend to be in the industry, we become like warriors balancing both Yin and Yang energies. That’s where he brings my calmer self out, I get a chance to be just me. So, you can say I am in a wonderful relationship, building our lives together and till I have any news to share, it’s better to let things be.”

“He’s not from the industry so I think we will take some time to announce it,” she shares.

Sahai is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry. Sahai adds, “With Tipppsy finally releasing last month in theatres, now I have just wrapped the shoot of my first OTT series Pati Patni aur Kaand slated for this year. Now, I am going to start my untitled debut film in Punjabi followed by work on Tamil-Telugu bilingual, so bahut kaam hain and I am enjoying moving at my own pace.”