Emilia Clarke on gender discrimination in Hollywood: There is still a wild pay gap difference

Emilia Clarke became a globally renowned name with her stint in the fantasy series Game Of Thrones (GOT). Post that, the actor went on to establish herself as a leading lady, and in her recent show Ponies co-starring Haley Lu Richardson, she is enjoying getting to work with another leading lady. Emilia Clarke (Photo: Instagram) "It's a big thing. I don't know about others but I have never had the good fortune of being able to work with my co-star not being a boy, be it a boyfriend or husband, or it being a woman, that is not related to my character. Here, we are just two women in this world, and there is an emotional sisterhood. You don't see a bunch of it on screen, and this was a major part of why I wanted to do it as I knew it would be joyful," she says.

Even after her being in an influential place in the industry, Emilia Clarke asserts that there is still gender discrimination against women. “The gender disparity is not fixed by any means. There is still a wild pay gap difference, but it’s been changing for the better for sure. The thing that we are acknowledging in the Western society now is that the amount of emotional labour that women do. We are acknowledging women for what they do with that being a significant factor towards driving the change that today we have stay-at-home dads as supposed to the mum who is traditionally meant to stay at home. The situation is definitely changing but there are still many walks of life where that is deeply rooted in a culture. We are very lucky that we are empowered women who are existing in a culture that’s allowing us to speak our truths, but that isn’t the case for everyone,” she says.