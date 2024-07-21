Guru Purnima: Musicians Shekhar, Amit and Harshdeep pen letters for their gurus

Harshdeep Kaur Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur and Shekhar Ravjiani

Harshdeep Kaur with her guru, Tejpal Singh - Singh Bandhu

My dear guru ji (Tejpal Singh - Singh Bandhu),

Sat Sri Akal Ji!

I begin this letter with a heartfelt “Thank you”! You have been a guiding light in my life, more than just a music teacher but also a father figure to me. I still remember my first visit to your home in Patel Nagar, Delhi – the nervous excitement I felt melted away the moment I touched your feet and received your blessings. From that moment, I felt at home. You have been instrumental in giving me the right direction in both my life and career.

Our music classes together were unforgettable, starting with “Sur-Sadhna,” where I tried to repeat what you sang. Through your teachings, I not only learned how to sing but also imbibed lessons on humility and goodness. Your encouragement when I sang well and your gentle corrections when I faltered have shaped me profoundly.

It was your belief in me that prompted me to move to Mumbai, where you saw my future unfolding. Even today, your feedback and blessings on every release of mine mean the world to me.

Guruji, words cannot express my gratitude enough. May you live a long and healthy life. I promise to always strive to make you proud!

With deepest respect and gratitude,

Yours sincerely

Harshdeep

Shekhar Ravjiani

(Clockwise from top left) Ustad Niyaz Ahmed Khan, Xavier Fernandes, Jagjit Singh and Shekhar's father, Hasmukh Ravjiani

My dearest dad, Ustad Niyaz Ahmed Khan saab, Sir Xavier Fernandes and Jagjit Singh ji,

Thank you for blessing me with your presence in my life. Thank you for teaching me, shaping me and helping me grow into the person and musician I am today.

Dad, you laid the foundation by instilling a deep passion for music in me and sharing your knowledge with me.

Ustad Niyaz Ahmed Khan saab, Sir Xavier Fernandes and Jagjit Singh ji, as my teachers, you profoundly influenced my development as a musician. You encouraged me to share my learnings, to always create from the heart and to forge a strong connection with the higher power through my music. I am really grateful to you for that. Your words of wisdom continue to be my guiding light even today.

To the artistes and composers of the past, you have inspired me immensely with your unbelievable talent and timeless creations. You were truly masters of your craft and even today, your music has so much to teach me.

To my students, as your teacher and mentor, I feel like I too have so much to learn from you and that’s a beautiful way for us to grow together.

Shekhar Ravjiani

Amit Trivedi

Amit Trivedi's mother Jaishree Trivedi and father Surendra Trivedi

Dearest mummy and pappa

Thank you for being my first gurus, not just in music, but in life. Pappa, I still remember how you made me understand the value of valuing my teachers. I remember you would say, ‘Guru bin gyaan adhura’. I’ve held on to this throughout my life and considered everyone who inspired me, a guru. I’ve been fortunate to have learnt from different gurus, who shaped me the way I am by sharing their knowledge and wisdom with me. Thank you, mummy and pappa, because you still continue to inspire me in unparalleled ways. You are my gurus for life.

Love,

Amit