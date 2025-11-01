Alia Bhatt as Lara Croft to Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham: Inside Bollywood’s crazy Halloween night

Halloween has had its own sturdy set of fans for a long time running now. But it’s truly been a while since all of Bollywood showed up in unparalleled gusto to spook in style. An exclusive Halloween bash was hosted in Jamnagar and as precedents dictate, not cosplaying was simply not an option! Inside Bollywood's night of cosplay! (Photos: X)

And you can always trust Orry to always have every last inch of insider intel, served piping hot in a reel. So who all were in attendance?

Always the moment, Nita Ambani dressed up as THE Audrey Hepburn complete with a Tiara and a thrown back necklace. Deepika, whose been keeping it fairly straightforward on the style front, served full swag dressed as herself — we mean, Lady Singham. She was joined by Alia Bhatt, manifesting her next Hollywood role, Lara Croft, looking like a bae in basics. Orry jumped around amidst the starry floor in his blow-up Sebastian the lobster look from The Little Mermaid — and boy was he working it! Janhvi Kapoor was Angela de Marco as she partied the night away with big bro Arjun Kapoor, who in turn was dressed as both The Terminator and Scarface as per Orry (were betting it’s the latter). Ranveer Singh, true to form, was Spider-Man. Ayan Mukerji, who always prefers to be low-key, surprised everyone by pulling out a silken cape and face tat for his Harry Potter moment. Disha Patanj made a brief appearance, true to form in a sultry corset though even Orry couldn’t tell who exactly she was supposed to be dressed as. Karan Johar pulled out some velvet and all his regality to turn up as Lord Anthony Bridgerton while Aryan Khan too made a surprising cameo with a pretty strong reference to Brokeback Mountain, the perfect director’s cut.