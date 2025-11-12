Hrithik Roshan and his son Hridaan Roshan remember Sussanne’s late mother Zarine Khan fondly: ‘She carried kindness…’

On November 7, Sunjay Khan’s wife and former actor Zarine Khan breathed her last at their Mumbai residence, at the age of 81. Mother of Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora, Zarine had reportedly been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. Born a Parsi and married as a Muslim, the late actor was cremated according to Hindu rites on the day of her death. Later on November 10, Zarine’s loved ones got together for her prayer meet, where her family members, including former son-in-law Hrithik Roshan, paid their last respects.

Remembering the first time he saw his wife Zarine, Sunjay Khan shared, “I met her when I was 18 and she was 14. When I looked into her luminous, beautiful eyes, mujhe aisa laga jaise main duniya ko dekh raha hun. I asked her, ‘Will you marry me?’ She looked at me with a smile and said, ‘If I feel the same about you that I feel now, I'll say yes after one year’. So I said, ‘With or without her beauty, she is also intelligent. She will make me a very good wife’.”

Hrithik Roshan, who was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, fondly remembered his former mother-in-law Zarine Khan in a video from the prayer meet, shared by Farah Khan Ali. The actor shared, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you.” Hrithik and Sussanne’s son Hridaan Roshan also paid tribute to his naani, stating: “She carried this calmness, this kindness, that made everyone around her feel cared for.” Sussanne’s brother and Zarine’s son Zayed Khan, on the other hand, shared, “My mother was my God. I'll miss her deeply.” In the audience, Sussanne and her family attempted to hold back tears during the emotional event.

In the caption below, Farah shared, “Zarine Sanjay Khan to the world — but to me and my siblings, simply our mother. She was my world, or so I thought… until I witnessed the overwhelming turnout of people from all walks of life who came forward to pay their last respects to a woman who made each one feel seen and heard — irrespective of class, social status, or faith. To her, all were equal, and all equally important. I am truly blessed to have witnessed this outpouring of love for my mother. I’m also profoundly grateful for having had her in my life for more than half a century, because every moment of that time was precious. She shaped me and my siblings in her image — she loved generously and gave without flinching. She had a golden heart, just like the meaning of her beautiful name Zarine, which means “golden” or “to shine.” And shine she did — the brightest of all — as she left her earthly abode for her heavenly one. Thank you, God, for my mother. Thank you for all the love she received. Thank you that she lives on in me and my siblings. We will carry her legacy forward. 🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

We wish the family peace.