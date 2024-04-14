 I like to focus on what I bring to the table as an artiste, says actor Niyati Fatnani - Hindustan Times
I like to focus on what I bring to the table as an artiste, says actor Niyati Fatnani

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 14, 2024 06:32 PM IST

The actor asserts that it’s difficult for any actor to let go of work in today’s time.

Actor Niyati Fatnani asserts that it’s difficult for any artiste to let go of work in today’s time.

“No matter how big an actor is, no one can afford to let go of work. No doubt OTT has opened new avenues for us, but the competition is so high that even for one role makers have a line of actors to pick from so either you can be selective, or you work. You can’t be doing both nowadays unless you have a legacy to fall back on,” says the Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey (2017) and Channa Mereya (2022) actor.

After headlining several shows across mediums, Fatnani feels that not being too picky has always worked for her.

“I always like to concentrate on what I bring to the table as an artiste. What I can add to those characters – whether they are a lead or a parallel lead that is secondary for me. At times, a rightfully done role or even a small scene clicks with the viewers so that’s where I put in all my efforts. If you have that spark in you, sooner or later your work will be recognised. I have seen people’s careers taking a 360-degree turn in a jiffy,” she says.

Last seen playing a protagonist in the web series Dear Ishq, the actor is in love with the content on OTT, but TV remains her safest bet.

“In terms of stories and projection, OTT is like a new kid on the block, raring to go. Even so, the way television guarantees work no other entertainment medium can or will be able to do that in the coming time. To run our finances and be in a happy space, we artistes will continue to depend on the small screen, always. Of late, I was on a short break, but I feel it’s time to once again wage a war,” concludes the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal (2023) actor as she bursts into laughter.

    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

