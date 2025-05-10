War anxiety plaguing your mind? Here are 5 feel good films to distract yourself over the weekend

The sensitive India-Pakistan dynamic has been traversing a tumultuous terrain following the Pahalgam attack on April 22, ensued by the retaliatory Operation Sindoor, dated May 7. The last two nights have been a particularly tense time, with nationwide mock drills and a consistent barrage of drones, missiles and artillery fire coming in from Pakistan, the latter of which was successfully intercepted and battled by the Indian defence forces. The night of May 8 in particular, could have been rather taxing given the sea of misinformation swarming the internet and further plauging war anxiety-wrecked minds. Give your mind a rest from the war anxiety by bingeing on these delightful films over the weekend

If you can't seem to peel your eyes off the news channels and social media but at the same time find your chest tightening and stomach dropping every other moment, it's time to allow yourself the grace to put a pause to all the information clouding your head. So here's an airtight binge list for the weekend ahead — this may not entirely put your mind to rest, but will definitely let your face break into a few much-needed smiles.

Jerry Maguire

Cameron Crowe's 1996 film Jerry Maguire, is as whole and wholesome a light drama can get. After getting fired from his job for exposing the illegal loopholes of the industry, Jerry Maguire, a sports agent, starts his own agency. But he has only one client to help him make it, or fail. Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger star.

Easy A

Will Gluck directs a hilariously raw and effortlessly comedic Emma Stone in 2010 hit Easy A. Olive cooks up a story about losing her virginity to seem cool to her best friend, overheard by the wrong lot — what ensues is a hilariously sad game of Chinese whisper. If you think you've outgrown teen trials, tribulations and resolutions, Easy A will definitely change your mind.

Blended

A laughter riot with a soul. That's the only worthy way to describe Frank Coraci's 2014 film Blended. You don't even need to hear the plot on this one — just know that on-screen soulmates Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore lead the charge.

The Intern

2015 Nancy Meyers film The Intern is the perfect example of life not stopping, till you decide it to be so. Seventy-year-old Ben Whittaker realises that retirement isn't an enjoyable experience and decides to take on a packed gig as an intern at a booming online fashion startup led by a brilliant but chaotic boss. Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway star.

Crazy Rich Asians

Getting on a plane for a quick trip may not be the best plan of action right now. So it only makes sense to hit play on THE OG aeroplane watch, 2018 Jon M Chu film Crazy Rich Asians. The plot follows Rachel and Nick's humble love story as it stands strong against the biases of his family, one of the richest in the country. Constance Wu and Henry Golding's chemistry is on fire in the most (happy) tear-jerking way possible.

Stay safe, and know when to switch off your brain.