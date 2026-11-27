Rinku’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team owner Shah Rukh Khan , actor Vikrant Massey, 30-35 cricketers from the current India team, coach Gautam Gambhir, and the KKR team—including some international players like Shane Watson—along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony of Team India batsman Rinku Singh and Parliamentarian Priya Saroj , slated to be held in Lucknow on December 4, is set to be a grand affair. From top politicians and cricketers to film stars, a themed vegetarian menu, four-tier security, and exclusive entry rights on hotel floors, elaborate arrangements are being made for the two-day event.

“After Rinku and Priya’s personal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is expected to attend the wedding reception. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav with Dimple Yadav, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides several Members of Parliament and UP ministers, are strongly expected to attend,” says a source close to the wedding affairs.

Since Priya is the SP Member of Parliament for Machhlishahr (Uttar Pradesh) and her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current Member of Legislative Assembly, most party legislators from both Houses are on the guest list.