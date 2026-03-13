Mehendi, dhol and dance: Inside Kuldeep Yadav's star-studded wedding in Mussoorie; Rinku, Chahal, T Dilip attend mehndi

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to tie the knot with his childhood friend Vanshika on Saturday. The pre-wedding celebrations began at a five-star hotel in Mussoorie on Friday. Grabs from Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika's pre-wedding ceremonies in Mussoorie on Friday. Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj and Yuzvendra Chahal on their arrival (Photos: X)

Cricketer Rinku Singh, along with his fiancée-politician Priya Saroj, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and Indian cricket team’s fielding coach T Dilip, reached the 'Queen of Hills' to attend the wedding ceremonies. More celebrities are expected to arrive at the hill station for the wedding, while some may join the reception at a five-star hotel in Lucknow on March 17.

Following Kuldeep’s arrival at the airport, videos of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup winner started going viral. One video shows Kuldeep and Vanshika enjoying the music and getting into the groove with a hearty laugh, with the song ‘Mehendi hai rachne wali’ playing in the backdrop. They were also seen being welcomed with dhol and music, with guests shaking a leg to the beats.

Earlier, speaking to a news agency on arrival, a visibly happy Chahal said, “Bhai ki shaadi hai, full dance hoga. (It’s my brother’s wedding, I will dance and enjoy it a lot.)”

Dilip too expressed his excitement and said, “Sath mein rehte hain…khelte hai aur friend bhi hai… To, accha lagta hai! (We live together, we play together, and we are friends too... So, it feels good!)” Their Radha Krishna themed card has also gone viral which comprises a box which has cut-out of the deity, a small idol of Ganpati, two white boxes and wedding-reception details. As per the card, the wedding will be held at Hotel Savoy.

Actor Kunal Kapoor has also arrived in Dehradun and is headed to Mussoorie, but it could not be confirmed if he is there to attend the wedding. Kuldeep got engaged to Vanshika in a ceremony held in Lucknow on June 4, which was attended by Rinku, Priya, and others.