Mehendi, dhol and dance: Inside Kuldeep Yadav's star-studded wedding in Mussoorie; Rinku, Chahal, T Dilip attend mehndi
Pre-wedding events of cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika started in Mussoorie. Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, fielding coach T Dilip reach the hill station.
Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to tie the knot with his childhood friend Vanshika on Saturday. The pre-wedding celebrations began at a five-star hotel in Mussoorie on Friday.
Cricketer Rinku Singh, along with his fiancée-politician Priya Saroj, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and Indian cricket team’s fielding coach T Dilip, reached the 'Queen of Hills' to attend the wedding ceremonies. More celebrities are expected to arrive at the hill station for the wedding, while some may join the reception at a five-star hotel in Lucknow on March 17.
Following Kuldeep’s arrival at the airport, videos of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup winner started going viral. One video shows Kuldeep and Vanshika enjoying the music and getting into the groove with a hearty laugh, with the song ‘Mehendi hai rachne wali’ playing in the backdrop. They were also seen being welcomed with dhol and music, with guests shaking a leg to the beats.
Earlier, speaking to a news agency on arrival, a visibly happy Chahal said, “Bhai ki shaadi hai, full dance hoga. (It’s my brother’s wedding, I will dance and enjoy it a lot.)”
Dilip too expressed his excitement and said, “Sath mein rehte hain…khelte hai aur friend bhi hai… To, accha lagta hai! (We live together, we play together, and we are friends too... So, it feels good!)”
Their Radha Krishna themed card has also gone viral which comprises a box which has cut-out of the deity, a small idol of Ganpati, two white boxes and wedding-reception details. As per the card, the wedding will be held at Hotel Savoy.
Actor Kunal Kapoor has also arrived in Dehradun and is headed to Mussoorie, but it could not be confirmed if he is there to attend the wedding.
Kuldeep got engaged to Vanshika in a ceremony held in Lucknow on June 4, which was attended by Rinku, Priya, and others.
After the wedding ceremony, the couple will head to their hometown, Kanpur. The reception will be held at Hotel Centrum on the coming Tuesday, which is expected to be attended by cricketers, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), politicians, and celebrities.
The Chinaman (left-hand spinner) was a key member of the World Cup-winning Indian squad and played the group-stage game against Pakistan, where he took the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz and gave away 14 runs in three overs.
Kuldeep’s coach, Kapil Pandey, had earlier said, “After the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup victory, it’s like ‘sone pe suhaga’. In November, it (the wedding) was pushed due to his cricket commitments, but now the timing is perfect. He is in a very happy state of mind, and so are we all.”
Vanshika is Kuldeep’s childhood friend and completed her higher studies in Australia. It is said that after the U19 World Cup, in which Kuldeep was an integral part, they came closer.
