British actor Mia Goth has filed for divorce from actor-filmmaker Shia LaBeouf, more than a year after the couple separated. Goth, 32, filed the petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 6, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending their marriage. According to court documents reported by People, she has listed July 28, 2025, as their date of separation. Mia goth files for divorce from Shia LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage

Goth and LaBeouf, 40, first met while filming Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and began an on-and-off relationship. They married in Las Vegas in 2016, but separated in 2018 before rekindling their romance around 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter, Isabel, in March 2022. As part of her divorce petition, Goth has reportedly sought primary legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Their relationship has been marked by several break-ups and reconciliations since they first met on the sets of the film. After their initial separation in 2018, the two were spotted together again in 2020, signalling a reconciliation. They subsequently became parents in 2022, but their relationship appears to have reached another turning point with Goth’s latest filing. Neither actor has publicly commented on the divorce petition so far.