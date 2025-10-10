Naveen Kasturia and Shubhanjali Sharma: We both are fasting for our first Karva Chauth together

Actor Naveen Kasturia and his wife, Shubhanjali Sharma, are celebrating their first Karva Chauth together. For the couple, this year’s festival holds special significance as it’s their first since tying the knot in December last year. “It’s definitely different this time,” shares Shubhanjali, adding, “It’s the first Karva Chauth after our wedding, and even our parents are very excited. They’re constantly telling us how to do it properly, sending things over. It’s all very new to us.” Naveen Kasturia and Shubhanjali Sharma

Naveen Kasturia adds with a laugh that the festival has only recently re-entered his life. “Honestly, I had no idea about it until my mom and Shubhanjali started talking about it. When I was in Delhi, I’d see my mother go to the park to attend the Karva Chauth rituals, and I’d just accompany her. But ever since I moved to Mumbai, it completely disappeared from my life. Now that Shubhanjali and my mom have been discussing it, it’s back around me, though I still don’t fully understand all the rituals.”

The 40-year-old adds, “I’m glad I’m not shooting that day!” Adding to Naveen’s thoughts, Shubhanjali mentions how she has been learning about the customs from both her mother and mother-in-law. “I just had a call with my mother-in-law. She told me that we have sargi before sunrise and what all it will consist of. I am thrilled to experience this new phase with Naveen.”

When asked about fasting and preparations, Shubhanjali shares, “Both of us are going to be fasting for Karwa Chauth. We will have the sargi together. I will also be applying mehndi for the festival.” Naveen adds, “I’m there to support her in spirit. We might just celebrate it in our own way. We haven’t planned anything grand for the day yet, but I’m sure we’ll make it special in our own way. We celebrate each other on many days, not just one.”

When asked whether she had ever imagined herself keeping a fast for someone, Shubhanjali reflects on how her perspective has evolved over time. “There was a time when I thought all these traditions were imposed on women. If someone had told me in my twenties to wear a sari, I would have rebelled against it. But now, no one’s telling me what to do; I’m doing it because I want to. I enjoy wearing saris, doing the rituals; it feels beautiful and empowering in its own way.”

Naveen chimes in, sharing how much he enjoys seeing her enthusiasm for festivals. “In the last ten months, I’ve realized how much she loves celebrating every festival. Earlier, I wasn’t very traditional — I used to take things casually. But now I enjoy it too. Navratri, Diwali… the energy she brings into the house makes everything more festive.”

The couple, who dated before tying the knot, say married life has brought them closer in new ways. “Life has definitely become better and easier,” says Naveen. “It’s like having a permanent friend around — someone to come home to, someone to share the little things with. Earlier, I’d return to an empty house after work, but now it feels complete.”