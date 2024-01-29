OneRepublic at debut India gig: Shukriya! We love India

Pop band OneRepublic got Mumbai clapping, stomping their feet and singing along to every song they played during their maiden gig in India. Performing at Lollapalooza India, which is a multi-genre music festival that took place on the grounds of Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, the American band is made up of Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Brian Willett, Eddie Fisher, Jerrod Bettis and Tim Myers. The lead singer, Teddar Music lovers at Lolla India 24

While singing at the two-day festival, Teddar changed the lyrics of his Apologise and sang, “Mumbai got me 10ft off the ground,” which got a volley of hoots and cheers from his fans.

Music lovers at Lollapalooza in Mumbai

The One Republic frontman also expressed his expressed his love for India: “I love this country. You’ve got the best food in the world. We are loving it here. We have seen Rajasthan. It’s beautiful. We want to see the country as much as possible.” From singing to playing the piano and the drums, Teddar his Mumbai fans a treat He also threw his drumsticks into the crowd at the end of his performance.

As a songwriter, Teddar has worked on several popular numbers for many artistes including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Adele, The Killers, and Paul McCartney. “For 18 years, we’ve putting music out as OneRepublic, for 20 years I have been writing songs for all the biggest artists in the world. You know these songs, you just don’t know I’ve got shit to do with it, which is fine, my ego is fine (laughs),” he said, adding, “I just love writing songs. I do it every day. I just did some music today in India.”

Following this surprise announcement, Teddar went on to do “Mumbai Karaoke”, and played some of the songs he has worked on as a collaborator - greedy by Tate McRae, Rumor has it by Adele, and Maps by Maroon 5.

The also band played their hit numbers including Secrets, Apologise, Counting Star, I ain’t worried, Good Life, Love runs out, Lose Somebody and more. He ended his set by saying, “Thank god for the weather, Thank u For the wonderful people and & thank u for showing up”.

The headliner for day 2 was musician Sting, who at 72 years was a true live artist as he kept his fans engaged and wanting for more. He played several of his hit numbers like Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Shape of My Heart, So Lonely and Roxanne to name a few. Standing front and centre as Sting belted out his hit tracks was day 1 headline, singer Halsey who was enjoying the performance along with Sting’s family.

With an entire song and dance routine choreographed to his hit number, American-South Korean singer-songwriter Eric Nam aka the nation’s boyfriend wowed the crowds and gained a lot of new fans.

Playing on stage as the winter sun blazed down her audience, sitar player Anoushka Shankar and her quintet played some of her famous songs including Reunion and Traces Of You. She also played an ode to her late father, sitar maestro and musician Ravi Shankar, as she played Fire Night. She was joined on stage by hula hoop artist Eshna Kutty, who was graceful in her movements and extremely nimble on her feet. English rock band Keane and its frontman Tom Chaplin called Anoushka to join them on stage, while they played some of their best numbers including Somewhere Only We Know.

Over the two days, the festival saw several stars in attendance actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli, singers Papon, Jonita Gandhi and Benny Dayal, comedian Zakir Khan, Orry, and YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt, in attendance. During OneRepublic’s performance, singers Armaan Malik and Eric Nam were spotted singing along to the music.