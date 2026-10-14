Priyadarshan reveals saying no to Bhagam Bhag 2, feels Hera Pheri 3 ‘will never be made’

Priyadarshan has had quite a mixed bag professionally this year, with Bhooth Bangla emerging a success while Haiwaan performing underwhelmingly. Many of his films have been turned into sequels, and this year, another one of his films was announced to get a sequel, the 2006 comedy Bhagam Bhaag, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Govinda. However, he isn’t directing that. Priyadarshan (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Ask him why and Priyadarshan reveals that he doesn’t like to touch an iconic project without having anything new or better to tell. “That is why I never do sequels because the reason that you are doing part 2, it should be better than the part one, like with the Terminator franchise where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn’t do it. People always make a sequel when the first one really works, so if you don’t better it, there is no value for the franchise.”

The filmmaker adds, “What happens with sequels is that they are selling the value of the first film. They are not making a film, they are making a project, and I am not interested in projects. Even with Bhagam Bhaag, Akshay asked me ‘are you interested in directing?’ I said no. The question is that when you make a film and people appreciate it, why do you want to go and spoil that appreciation by doing a part 2. That's why I refuse directing sequels. Let other people make sequels of my films, I am fine with that.”

But is it also the reason why he stepped back from Hera Pheri 3 as well? “That has a lot of other complications, too many complications. I’d need chapters and chapters to talk about it,” he responds. Ask him if he thinks the third instalment of the comedy franchise will ever fructify, and he says, “I don't think it will ever get made”.