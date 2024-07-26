Raayan Twitter Review: Fans call Dhanush's 50th film a ‘visual treat’; laud action sequences and AR Rahman’s music

Tamil superstar Dhanush will be celebrating his 41st birthday this weekend. As a special treat for his millions of fans, the actor and filmmaker released his much-awaited action thriller Raayan today. Apart from being the lead actor, Dhanush is also the writer and director of this movie. Well, a major reason that makes this project special is it marks the birthday boy’s 50th film! As expected, several movie-buffs rushed to their nearest theatres to catch the first-day shows of Raayan in order to celebrate Dhanush. Their Twitter reviews are now out, which can help others decide if this Tamil film is worth a watch over the weekend. Dhanush's 50th film Raayan

A majority of fans have lauded Dhanush the filmmaker in their reviews. For instance, one Twitter review read: “Dhanush as Director phenomenal! Some fight scenes are insanely terrific! Spl mention to cinematography he did a brilliant work. Overall - good film....”, whereas another social media user shared, “Just Watch #Raayan 🎥 @dhanushkraja and the team have truly outdone themselves. The storyline is gripping, the performances are powerful, and every scene is a visual treat. This film is an absolute masterpiece from start to finish.”

Meanwhile, others can’t stop gushing about AR Rahman’s epic music in Raayan. An overjoyed fan shared, “#RAAYAN Wow! 🔥🔥🔥Revenge story but, “NOT ROUTINE TEMPLATE”‼️ Plot goes with unexpected twists 🤯🔥Danush always a great, to express the core emotions❤️‍🔥 AR Rahman is the 2nd hero 🙇🏻‍♂️Sandeep kishan🔥& Sister character 🥵🥵Very good👌🏻 4/5 🌟 #RaayanReview Sooo intense 🥵.” Another internet user pointed out: “There's a showdown scene with SJ Suryah in second Half and my god the composition, execution and AR Rahman's BGM was so great there 💥🔥arrangement of the scene was damn great 💯Individuals will adore it😇.”

Well, these positive reviews for his 50th film seem like the best birthday girl that Dhanush could have received this year. Raayan also stars Prakash Raj, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan and Selvaraghavan.