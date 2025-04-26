‘Raha Ka Papa’: Arjun Kapoor talks about how amazing fatherhood has been for Ranbir Kapoor; watch

In the last two decades, audiences have witnessed actor Ranbir Kapoor as various characters onscreen — from a playboy in Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) to a ‘criminal’ son with daddy issues in Animal (2023). Currently, RK is gearing up to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1. But it’s Ranbir’s real-life role of a doting father to his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha that is a forever favourite for all. As his mother Neetu Kapoor described, the actor’s eyes light up when he’s with Raha. Their bond is truly special and those who are close to the family have had a chance to watch it blossom beautifully. Like RK’s friend and fellow actor Arjun Kapoor. 'Raha Ka papa': Arjun Kapoor gives Ranbir Kapoor a hashtag

A few months ago, actor Arjun Kapoor described how the journey of fatherhood has been for Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed daughter Raha into the world in 2022 with actor wife Alia Bhatt. This lesser-seen clip has now gone viral on social media. In a chat with Filmygyan, when asked to give RK a hashtag, Arjun shared, “#Father. I think these days when I see him, I see fatherhood has been so amazing for him. And he's so amazing in that space. So I think #Fatherhood. #Raha Ka Papa also is not bad.”

It was during the prep for their passion project Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love. After dating for 5 long years, a few months before the release of the Ayan Mukerji directorial, the couple tied the knot at their Bandra home on April 14, 2022. In November that year, Alia and Ranbir were blessed with a beautiful baby girl who they named Raha, a name chosen by her dadi Neetu. Alia had shared, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️.”