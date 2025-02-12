Ranveer Singh reunites with Sara Ali Khan after Simmba for 2025’s biggest love story? Rohit Shetty shares teaser

Back in 2018, filmmaker and action king Rohit Shetty introduced audiences to a fresh jodi with Simmba, the third instalment in his cop universe— Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh and the very entertaining Sara Ali Khan. Together, the two were unstoppable during movie promotions! They were energetic, hilarious and their offscreen chemistry left fans quite excited to see them together on the silver screen in the action comedy. Well, Rohit has a surprise for fans! He has joined forces with Ranveer and Sara, aka the dream team, once again for 2025’s ‘biggest blockbuster’. Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh

A few minutes ago, the filmmaker took to his official social media handle to announce his new project with a short but sweet teaser. The clip begins with Ranveer and Sara commanding attention with their new looks— Ranveer is sporting long scruffy hair with a red headband on his forehead whereas Sara looks chic in a desi fusion outfit. The first word that comes to mind on seeing the two together is ‘mast’. Sara and Ranveer are seen dancing around, enjoying each other’s company before they find themselves surrounded by an angry crowd bearing weapons.

In the caption below, Rohit shared, “Drama, action, romance – sab milega ek hi kahani mein! 2025 ka biggest blockbuster coming soon. #ComingSoon.” Meanwhile, the video poses a question for viewers: “Kya hoga pyaar? Ya hogi takraar?” The teaser then touts this reunion as ‘Biggest Love Story of 2025’, which is coming soon. Some social media users are convinced that this teaser is a film announcement. In the comment section below, one fan gushed, “Wow! Wonderful to see u doing another film with your lucky mascots 😍! All the best 🙌,” whereas another guessed, “Simmba 2 😂🔥.” However, some still need clarity. One such confused internet user wrote, “Doubt clear to Karo movie hai ya kuch or @itsrohitshetty,” whereas another claimed, “Ranveer Bhai Ki Over Acting Dekh kr lag rha hai ke Definately It's Add Flim...😂😂😂🔥.”

Well, we will have to wait and find out! But no matter what this teaser is for, we are quite excited to witness Ranveer and Sara’s magic again. Ranveer was last seen in Rohit's 2024 film Singham Again as Simmba.