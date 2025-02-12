Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranveer Singh reunites with Sara Ali Khan after Simmba for 2025’s biggest love story? Rohit Shetty shares teaser

ByMahima Pandey
Feb 12, 2025 06:44 PM IST

Rohit Shetty has teased fans with a teaser of his next project with Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh; check it out

Back in 2018, filmmaker and action king Rohit Shetty introduced audiences to a fresh jodi with Simmba, the third instalment in his cop universe— Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh and the very entertaining Sara Ali Khan. Together, the two were unstoppable during movie promotions! They were energetic, hilarious and their offscreen chemistry left fans quite excited to see them together on the silver screen in the action comedy. Well, Rohit has a surprise for fans! He has joined forces with Ranveer and Sara, aka the dream team, once again for 2025’s ‘biggest blockbuster’.

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh
Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh

A few minutes ago, the filmmaker took to his official social media handle to announce his new project with a short but sweet teaser. The clip begins with Ranveer and Sara commanding attention with their new looks— Ranveer is sporting long scruffy hair with a red headband on his forehead whereas Sara looks chic in a desi fusion outfit. The first word that comes to mind on seeing the two together is ‘mast’. Sara and Ranveer are seen dancing around, enjoying each other’s company before they find themselves surrounded by an angry crowd bearing weapons.

In the caption below, Rohit shared, “Drama, action, romance – sab milega ek hi kahani mein! 2025 ka biggest blockbuster coming soon. #ComingSoon.” Meanwhile, the video poses a question for viewers: “Kya hoga pyaar? Ya hogi takraar?” The teaser then touts this reunion as ‘Biggest Love Story of 2025’, which is coming soon. Some social media users are convinced that this teaser is a film announcement. In the comment section below, one fan gushed, “Wow! Wonderful to see u doing another film with your lucky mascots 😍! All the best 🙌,” whereas another guessed, “Simmba 2 😂🔥.” However, some still need clarity. One such confused internet user wrote, “Doubt clear to Karo movie hai ya kuch or @itsrohitshetty,” whereas another claimed, “Ranveer Bhai Ki Over Acting Dekh kr lag rha hai ke Definately It's Add Flim...😂😂😂🔥.”

Well, we will have to wait and find out! But no matter what this teaser is for, we are quite excited to witness Ranveer and Sara’s magic again. Ranveer was last seen in Rohit's 2024 film Singham Again as Simmba.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On