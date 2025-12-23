Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3, prioritises Pralay after Dhurandhar success: Report

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar , and as per the report, it is the reason why he has decided to quit Don 3. A source told Pinkvilla, “He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space.”

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar ’s directorial return Don 3 seems to have hit another roadblock. While recently it was announced that the film was finally back on track, with Ranveer Singh having started prep, set to take the film on floors by the end of January 2026, a new report suggests that the actor has instead walked out of the film.

The source further added that because of that reason, Ranveer has asked producer Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay, a zombie-based film that tells a human story about how far a man will go to save his family in the most difficult circumstances. “Now that he has walked out of Don 3, Ranveer is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta’s film to ensure the film moves quickly,” the source said.

The report, however, also stated that the makers are still determined to take Don 3 on floors by end-January 2026, and they have already started to look out for a new leading man. Earlier, the film’s leading lady Kiara Advani had walked out of the film after getting pregnant and giving birth. Reportedly, actor Kriti Sanon had replaced her.