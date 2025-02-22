Richa Chadha's back in the gym post motherhood: For me, fitness is way to make me feel empowered

While actor Richa Chadha says the joys of motherhood are “unmatched”, she admits sometimes feeling the need to reconnect with herself. The actor, who welcomed a daughter — named Zuneyra Ida Fazal — in July last year, is gearing up for a comedy project that will go on floors this summer. Richa Chadha

What’s more? The 38-year-old has resumed her fitness regimen. Richa recently posted a picture from a workout session on social media. Ask Richa about her return to the gym, and she explains, “Getting back to workouts is not just about losing weight or getting fit; it’s about rebuilding my strength, stamina and overall well-being.” She muses, “Fitness is a personal journey. And for me, it’s a way to feel empowered and stay prepared for the challenges of my craft.”

The actor known for films like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Shakeela (2020) reveals that for her, staying fit is also part and parcel of the job: “I want to give my best to the next project, which demands me to be in my peak form physically.”

Richa has embraced a lot of diverse characters on screen. But it’s not just her roles that she prefers to have a variety in. “I love variety in my workout. It involves kathak, strength training, yoga and cardio,” she signs off.