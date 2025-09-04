‘I admire her..’: When the late Rishi Kapoor praised Alia Bhatt’s acting chops before she became his daughter-in-law

Rishi Kapoor may no longer be with us, but his words and warmth continue to live on. The legendary actor, who passed away in 2020, was known for his candour and passion for cinema. To mark the occasion of his 73rd birth anniversary, here’s a sweet throwback to when, long before Alia Bhatt married his son, Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi had openly praised her acting talent. Alia Bhatt with the Kapoor khandan

Back in 2018, during a conversation about the changing face of Indian cinema, Rishi spoke about the younger generation of actors who were redefining the industry. At the time, his own career was thriving — his film 102 Not Out (2018) had just been released, with Mulk (2018) and Rajma Chawal (2018) in the pipeline, and he was busy shooting for The Body (2019), an Indian adaptation of the Spanish thriller, El Cuerpo (2012).

Despite his packed schedule, he was keen to highlight the fresh energy that young actors brought to Bollywood. When asked who impressed him most, Kapoor didn’t hesitate to name Alia Bhatt. “I admire someone like Alia Bhatt, who takes up challenging roles like in Highway and Raazi. It’s very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders and only an actor can do that. Also, one has to be lucky enough to get such parts. Alia has been lucky and of course, she has the talent too,” he said.

Their relationship

Years later, in 2022, Alia would go on to become his daughter-in-law. On his birth anniversary today, she remembered him with heartfelt words, sharing an old video of him with the caption: “Always and forever, miss you... Happy Birthday.” The bond between Alia and Rishi extended far beyond their shared love of cinema. She had stood by Ranbir and the Kapoor family during Rishi’s final days, even travelling to New York while the veteran underwent cancer treatment.

After his passing, Alia had penned a moving tribute:

“What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life…for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him…today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!”

It remains one of the most touching reminders of the relationship they shared — one that began with admiration and ended with deep familial love.