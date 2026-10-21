Sanjay Suri on his state squash championship win: At this stage, there is nobody to prove but myself

Fresh off his victory in the 55-plus category at the Maharashtra State Closed Squash Championship 2026 in Pune, actor Sanjay Suri is celebrating the milestone. “At this stage there is nobody to prove but myself. With this first final win at a big tournament it feels special as this is my first Championship win since I resumed the sport in the last four years.” Sanjay Suri after his championship win

While many claim that age is just a number, Suri believes age does matter. “Squash is a very physically demanding game and as you grow old it can take a toll on you unless you work on your body and mind; at this age, thoda zyada aapko apne par kaam karte rehna padhta hai,” Suri reveals. “I make it a point to train four times a week, playing for an hour and a half each session along with regular gymming. I stay away from heavy weight training and focus primarily on cardiovascular endurance, running, swimming, and agility drills that keep my court movement sharp, with mind-body practices like daily yoga.”

The tournament win is set to provide ‘a major boost’ to his national ranking. Currently placed among the top 10 squash players in his age category, he is already looking ahead. “In the country in my age division, now I am eyeing higher milestones and aim to break into the top three very soon.”

Suri notes that the sport keeps him stress-free and energised. “This discipline directly feeds back into my main profession in front of the camera. It actively helps me stay fit for work in films, ensuring I maintain the stamina needed for back-to-back schedules.”

Reflecting on his career, Suri took a nostalgic turn toward his beloved cult classics, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Jhankar Beats. He shared a lighthearted message for director Sujoy Ghosh regarding a potential sequel to Jhankar Beats. “I told Sujoy, ‘Abhi hum sab zinda hai, bana lo part 2’ (We are all still alive, make part 2),” he chuckles, adding that he genuinely wants Sujoy Ghosh to bring back Jhankar Beats 2, saying, “Let Jhankar have another beat!”

With no time to rest on his laurels, Suri is heading back to Mumbai, only to travel straight to a shoot in Rajasthan the very next morning, where he is set to film his upcoming series, Royals Season 2. “The shoot is underway in Jaipur and things are under wraps. I am joining the team to complete my remaining schedule. I have completed my earlier 10-day stint,” he notes. While moving from squash matches to acting work requires an immediate mental shift, Suri finds the contrast refreshing, describing his role in the series, which had its first season earlier this year, as ‘subtle and grounded.’”