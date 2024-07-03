Scandal unfolds: From Kanye est to Sean Diddy Combs, stars under fire for sexual misconduct allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey, who fell in sexual assault and misconduct allegations in 2017, recently admitted that he was broke due to legal fees and has even lost his house. Similarly, Hollywood’s elite are facing a moment of reckoning as a wave of sexual assault allegations sweeps through the industry. From actors to rappers, no corner of the industry seems immune from the allegations that have surfaced. While some have denied the allegations on record, others chose to stay mum about it. Here’s a roundup: Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs

1. Kanye West

Kanye West is facing allegations of sexual harassment in a lawsuit brought by a former employee. According to Rolling Stone, Lauren Pisciotta, who collaborated with West on his Yeezy women’s line and his album Donda, claims she endured explicit messages, including lewd texts, masturbating in front of her, and sex acts performed while on the phone with her. Pisciotta, who worked as West’s Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant, alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeks $3 million in damages. In fact, Ye has even counter-sued his former assistant Pisciotta in the legal battle.

2. Terius Gesteelde-Diamant

Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, known as The-Dream, is being sued for rape, sexual battery, and sex trafficking by a former mentee, Chanaaz Mangroe. Mangroe accuses Gesteelde-Diamant of luring her into an abusive relationship under false promises of career advancement, alleging physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and psychological manipulation. Gesteelde-Diamant, renowned for hits like Single Ladies and Umbrella, faces legal action in California federal court.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs runs from police in ‘victory’ video amid sex trafficking probe

3. O-Yeong-Su

Oh Yeong-su, celebrated for his role in Squid Game, has been convicted of sexual misconduct by a South Korean court. In March this year, a district court found Oh guilty of inappropriate touching, including hugging, hand-holding, and kissing a fellow actress in 2017. Oh received an eight-month prison sentence, two years suspension, for sexual misconduct.

4. Sean Diddy Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs, a household name in the music industry, is entangled in multiple civil lawsuits alleging sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. Despite vehement denials by Combs and his legal team, federal agents raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami as he faced a wave of accusations. Lawsuits, including one from former partner Cassie, alleging years of abuse, and another from producer Rodney Lil Rod Jones, accusing Combs of unwanted advances and involvement in sex-trafficking parties, have surfaced against the rapper. In fact, the rapper’s Instagram account caught everyone’s attention recently when he deleted all of his posts amid his legal troubles.

5. Shangela

Drag performer Shangela is facing accusations of sexual assault or coercion from five members of the LGBTQ community. This comes after a previous rape case, settled through mediation in February. The accusers recount incidents alleging assault or attempts to render individuals unable to consent due to intoxication. Shangela, known for appearances on Ru Paul’s Drag Race and HBO’s We’re Here, is under scrutiny following these allegations.