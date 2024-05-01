Shaan roots for voting in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I hope to make a difference

Recently, Shaan took to the streets of Mumbai to spread awareness around the importance of voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The singer wanted to encourage the people in his constituency, Bandra and Khar, to come out and vote. He tells us, “Being a true blue Bandraite, it feels like a big blemish on our reputation that there is always such a low voter turnout. It was just 53% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. We really need to change that for the better. This was enough motivation for me to take to the streets of my constituency (Bandra and Khar West) to spread awareness around the importance of voting.” Shaan during the rally in Mumbai(Instagram/singer_shaan)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Shaan with placards to encourage people to vote (Instagram/singer_shaan)

sThe singer was part of a rally that comprised people across age groups. “It was organised by the Mumbai Uttar Madhya Loksabha Matdaan Sangh. It is a non-political outfit that’s part of the Election Commission of India. I was accompanied by other citizens and students in the rally. We had placards and we chanted slogans like, ‘Aapka matdaan, loktantra ki jaan’. We kept reiterating the voting date — May 20. I hope the message goes out to enough people and it makes a difference,” says Shaan.

The singer adds that his drive towards encouraging people to vote stems from the culture at his home, where the importance of casting a vote was inculcated since childhood. He says, “At my home, the election day was always special and I don’t think I have missed any of them so far. I don’t know the impact my endeavour would have, but it’s important for people who have a voice to reach out on such social causes.”

Ask if he ever wishes to foray into politics, and the singer says, “Absolutely not. I would not want to be affiliated with any political party.”