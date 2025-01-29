Menu Explore
SRK revisits the 'itni shiddat se maine' dialogue to fix fan's heartbreak, records audience striking his iconic pose

ByAalokitaa Basu
Jan 29, 2025 02:16 PM IST

Every little glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan on the internet is proof of why he is among India's most beloved stars. The latest here is laced with nostalgia

There's really no dearth of things that makes Shah Rukh Khan iconic. A very probable potential frontrunner, is of course his iconic Om Shanti Om monologue which plays upon the power one's desires and visions hold.

Shah Rukh Khan revisits his iconic 'shiddat' dialogue from Om Shanti Om to fix fan's heartbreak
The actor was recently in Dubai to meet with his fans at an event hosted by DAMAC Properties. Moments from the exclusive event have been trickling onto social media in which King Khan can be seen being his wholesome self as he captures everyone's attention. One moment of these in particular however has unequivocally won over fans — for the millionth time considering we're talking about SRK. A fan speaking to the actor revealed his girlfriend woes and touched upon the topic of heartbreak; he however quipped that he was happy now that he had seen the actor. To lighten the mood, Shah Rukh asked the man to recite what he was saying if he ever happened to bump into the girl in question. And so commenced a revisit of one of the actor's most memorable lines — the 'itni shiddat' monologue from Om Shanti Om (2007).

SRK lightens the moment as he interacts with a fan, reciting his iconic ‘Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai.SRK then took a phone & record all of the people doing the Iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose.
byu/Chai_Lijiye inBollyBlindsNGossip

In true SRK style, almost exactly like the scene, he said: "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki kaushish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hai agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kayenat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai, aap sapne mujhe meri chahat se mila diya, Thanks, thanks very much I feel like the King of the world". SRK concluded by wishing some luck to the man with his girlfriend.

Not just this, Shah Rukh of course struck his iconic patent pose which sent the audience into a tizzy. However, what was different this time around was that King Khan made it a point to have the audience too recreate the pose from where they were standing, also recording the moment for himself.

It really isn't a surprise to see why SRK is and will be among the most loved celebrities of Indian cinema!

