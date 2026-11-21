After stepping away from the small screen to embrace motherhood, actor Shraddha Arya is back on a daily soap set and she admits, “Yes the rhythm of my life and craft has changed considerably since welcoming my twins in 2024.” While she had done a small TV stint last year, Arya calls this show her “eventual comeback.” Rather than taking up finite digital projects like many others, she chose to return to the familiar grind of daily television stepping out of her iconic seven-year run as Preeta in Kumkum Bhagya. Shraddha Arya on returning to daily soaps

Opening up about going straight back into a daily show, Arya says, “I missed the slow-burn intimacy of television, it remains my favourite medium. I’d already had a chance to return to the set as Preeta though it was very short one, it was like meeting an old friend. Now, I get to introduce viewers to a completely new woman and let them get to know her a little better every evening. That’s one of the things I love about daily television a small moment you play early on can mean something entirely different to the audience a few weeks later,” she shares.

With her husband Rahul Nagal serving in the Navy and long shoot hours back in full swing, she shares about a strong support system. “My parents are the biggest blessing here. While I’m at work, my babies are being cared for, supervised, loved and thoroughly pampered by their grandparents. My mom and dad are on full-time grandparent duty, and I think the twins are very pleased with that arrangement! Knowing they’re in such loving hands gives me the peace of mind to be present on set,” she smiles, adding that coming home means catching up on “two stories” for every small milestone.

Ask her about her non-negotiables on set now that she is a mother of twins, “I want to know what the day is likely to look like so I can plan around it. On a daily show, a scene can run long or the order can change. When something does change, an early heads-up makes a real difference.” she explains.

Motherhood has quietly reshaped how she approaches performance. “Becoming a mother makes you spend a lot of time paying attention to things that are hard to put into words. You can be exhausted and still find yourself laughing because your child has done something unexpected. Those feelings can exist in the same minute, and I think I’m more aware of that now when I read a scene,” says Arya, who enjoys exploring the nuances of a woman twenty years into a marriage alongside co-star Gaurav Khanna in Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. “What excites me is that you get to find out what two people still like about each other, what they take for granted and whether they can surprise each other.”

Having started her career in Tamil and Telugu cinema before becoming a household name on Hindi television, Arya isn’t ruling out a return to South films either provided the schedule allows it. “I’d love to explore it again, because I’d be returning with years of experience that I didn’t have then,” she signs off.