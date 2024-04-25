Shreyas Puranik: While working on a solo album, there’s a uniformity of thought

He agrees that his composition Satranga from Animal (2023) “truly changed” his life. Composer-singer Shreyas Puranik, who recently did a solo-composer album, Dukaan, is glad that his “hard work for 15 years has finally started to bear fruit”. Shreyas Puranik

At a time when solo-composer albums are a rarity, Puranik is glad he was trusted with one. He shares, “Animal was a multi-composer album. I’m so glad that Satranga received so much love that I then got a chance to do all the songs of Dukaan. It felt special and overwhelming."

Having done multi-composer films such as Bajirao Mastani (2015), Malaal (2019) and Animal, ask how working on a solo album was different, and Puranik tells us, “While working on a solo album, there’s a uniformity of thought. The composer and writer have the liberty of weaving their thoughts seamlessly. It’s a tailor-made album for the film vis-à-vis a multi-composer one, where songs are picked on the basis of the strength of each composer - koi romantic genre mein achha hai to uska ek gaana le liya, koi remixes karta hai to uska ek gaana le liya… I think both solo-composer and multi-composer albums are good as both have different purposes. Multi-composer albums are l preferred these days as you get to have the best from everyone so the album is sure to be a hit.”

Talking about the music of Dukaan, the composer adds, “It has been a special album as the thought behind the film is very unique and pure. I incorporated a lot of folk and kept the soundtrack very earthy, yet modern. I got on board some really talented singers for the songs, including Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Osman Mir and Aishwarya Bhandari. The idea was to have a sonic uniformity in all the songs of the film.”