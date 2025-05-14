Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer: ‘Tingu’ coach Aamir Khan and his starry team win hearts, but ‘PK mode’ disappoints fans

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has a special gift. Apart from entertaining the audience, he often spreads meaningful messages through beautiful stories which touch the heart. Some films along the way are major hits, such as the 2007 masterpiece Taare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary. Meanwhile others could be box-office duds, like his last release Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Well, after three long years, Aamir is ready to make his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, and the love received by the trailer so far promises several housefull shows. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in Sitaare Zameen Par

Starring Aamir Khan in the lead as a basketball coach with 10 special debutants and Genelia Deshmukh by his side, Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Automatically, fans expected a wave of nostalgia to hit them. But the three minutes twenty nine seconds long trailer brings us a fresh story with new characters. Aamir as a frustrated basketball coach is the exact opposite of his beloved character Ram Shankar Nikumbh. Last time, he opened up our eyes and made us realise that all kids are special. This time, we will grow with Aamir as he coaches a team of intellectually disabled youngsters, gaining a deeper understanding. Well, the trailer is wholesome, Aamir is phenomenal and the dialogues are impactful. But we wish we got to see a little more of Genelia, who is like a breath of fresh air.

Soon after the trailer was released, fans showered the comment section with love. Especially those netizens who have had enough of action masala films. For instance, one social media user shared, “I have been waiting for a feel good movie like this! Finally! Tired of all the action movies!!!,” whereas another wrote, “This is gonna be a feel good movie after a long time. A great palette cleanser. Looking forward to it!” Another comment read, “Not an Aamir Khan fan, but can't deny that the trailer looks great. Hopefully, the movie does very well at the box office and brings out an awareness for the intellectually challenged,” whereas a fan shared, “First day first show.” But netizens did have one complaint.

Many social media users were reminded of Aamir’s performance in the 2014 film PK after watching the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par. One such netizen claimed, “Amir seems to be permanently stuck in the PK-zone of acting. Not impressed at all, was looking forward to this...nvm,” whereas another wrote, “Is it me, or is he stuck in his 3 Idiots or PK mode? It feels a bit caricatured. Hope it is not him sticking to what worked for him.” Another comment read, “Like the concept, but what the f**k is wrong with him? I thought of PK, Laal Singh Chaddha-esque acting. Why are his eyes constantly bulging out? Why is he not looking natural? Even the dialogues didn't sync properly. I want to like this so badly, but alas.” Did you notice it?

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to arrive in theatres on June 20.