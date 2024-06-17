Ammy, Sonam win audience’s heart with Kudi Haryane Val Di

Released over the weekend, Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi film Kudi Haryane Val Di is captivating the movie-goers’ hearts all over the world. The film Kudi Haryane Val Di shows the confluence of Punjab and Haryana

“I’m glad that the audience is enjoying this family entertainer in cinemas after a long time. Entertaining our loyal Punjabi cinema-going audience worldwide means so much to us and we always appreciate their love and support,” says Sonam.

The film shows the confluence of Punjab and Haryana after people of these states united recently for farmer movements and that’s a refreshing thing to see, says producer Pawan Gill.

“Our effort is always towards entertaining the Punjabi audience and give it new ideas and films to satiate its entertainment appetite,” he adds. Ammy, who is seen in a desi ‘jatt’ avatar, says the audience loves him as its own and that’s what makes his character relatable.

“The movie has Yograj Singh chasing after Ammy in comical confusion, Hardip Gill showing him his place, and comedian Honey Mattu giving it back to him. These are the ingredients of a superb Punjabi comedy film, which our audience is loving,” he adds.

Kudi Haryane Val Di has been directed by Punjab’s blockbuster writer Rakesh Dhawan, who has given hits like 'Chal Mera Putt’ and ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film has been produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill, and Sunny Gill, whose previous mega-hit projects are ‘Shadaa’ and ‘Honsla Rakh’. The film is running successfully worldwide.

