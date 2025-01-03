Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde: 9 new onscreen pairings to look forward to in 2025

From period dramas to romantic tales, here are 10 actor pairings that are set to bring unique magic in their first on-screen appearances together this year. A file photo of Rashmika Mandanna and VIcky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen together in Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar. The film will tell the story of Maratha king Sambhaji, with Vicky portraying him, while Rashmika will play Yesubai Bhonsale.

Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani

The actors will come together for War 2, a high-octane actioner slated to premiere this August. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this spy-thriller film will also feature actor Jr NTR in a key role.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have teamed up for Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The anthology will weave together four heartfelt stories of modern love. Initially slated for a September 2024 release, the film faced a number of delays and is now reportedly expected to hit the big screen in early 2025.

Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde

Shahid and Pooja are gearing up for their film Deva, set to hit theatres on January 31. The film not only marks Kapoor and Hegde’s first collaboration, but is also filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ Hindi debut.

Dhanush-Kriti Sanon

Dhanush and Kriti are set to star together in Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. Set to release in 2025, the duo is expected to bring a strong and impactful love story to life onscreen. This will mark Dhanush’s third collaboration with Rai, after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).

Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota. The film is slated for a release in July. Sidharth plays a successful business tycoon, while Janhvi takes on the role of a contemporary artist from Kerala in this cross-cultural romantic drama.

Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor

Vikrant Massey will reunite with Broken But Beautiful director Santosh Singh in the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, based on Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. The film will mark actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. Set to release this year, the movie promises an emotional and engaging narrative.

Prabhas-Malavika Mohanan

Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan have teamed up for The RajaSaab, a horror-comedy written and directed by Maruthi. The film will mark Malavika’s Telugu debut and is slated to release on April 10.

Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor

Junaid and Khushi are set to share screen space in a romantic drama directed by Advait Chandan. The untitled film has sparked a lot of interest, with fans eager to see the onscreen chemistry between these new kids on the bloc.