Why Adarsh Gourav hasn’t cracked under the paparazzi culture like peers: I don’t see a point

Actor Adarsh Gourav has been part of the Indian film industry for almost a decade now but unlike his peers, the actor is not lured by the overdrive of PR or getting “spotted” by the paparazzi. While he believes in spreading the word about his film when the time of release comes close, he would rather not be too much in the public eye on other days. Adarsh Gourav will also be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's next.

Talking about how he is not competing for more ‘visibility’ like his peers, the 31-year-old actor says, “There are things that you like doing and there are things that you don’t particularly enjoying doing too much. So when I have to do it, I do it but otherwise I chill. I have my own scenes, I do music, I travel a lot.”

The actor, whose international show Alien: Earth has recently released, has been part of critically acclaimed films like The White Tiger and more recently Superboys of Malegaon.

Talking further about his approach to being in the limelight, actor adds, “When you are not naturally interested in doing something it’s very hard to do it. I have never been inclined to do a lot of Pr. It’s not my scene. I am happy. When I have to do it when there is a release, other than that I don’t see a point. Lucky enough I am getting the kind of work that I am doing and that is enough for me.”

Alien: Earth is not the first international production that Adarsh has working on. His film The White Tiger was an international production and was nominated for Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards amongst other global recognition.

Working with international crew and stories often gives artists exposure that helps them in understanding stories better.

Talking about impact does working with international productions have on his understanding, Adarsh says, “It’s like before OTT platforms came into our lives, the number of people who are exposed to international cinema was limited and then we suddenly got this access and started finding out about films. Sometimes you might feel like that like sometimes because of the quality of certain scripts that you get to read that you’re lucky enough to read, you’re like ‘there is also writing like this that can happen’ and ‘there is also writing like that’ that exists in India. Honestly, sometimes it’s hard to find the right producers to back that content to back such films and shows but, it’s the only sort of realization I’ve had.