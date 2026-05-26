‘Yeh kis line mein aa gaye Raju’: Fans in splits at Akshay Kumar's Bhojpuri avatar for Welcome To The Jungle's Ghis Ghis

Titled Ghis Ghis Ghis, the video shows Akshay's character dancing with abandon alongside actor Akshara Singh, who has been a known name in that film industry. Check out the song here:

Actor Akshay Kumar is on a spree to try his hand at everything- be it doing India's first alien-thriller titled Samuk, or even a Bhojpuri song! His latest release is a track in the language, filmed for Welcome To The Jungle. And the fans have given it a thumbs-up.

Fans are loving the new avatar of Akshay Kumar. One fan commented, “Bhaisahab garda uda dala', another wrote 'mast bhojpuri Andaaz mein kya dance kiya tha Sir”

Some referenced his hit dialogue from the 2007 film Welcome 'Bhai shab ye kiss line me aa gaye aap". One more read, “Really experience bhojpuri songs vibes AKSHAY SIR”

Akshay's busy calendar Apart from Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay has his hands full with Samuk as well, which will be a genre-setter. We had reported exclusively recently that the film will be directed by Kanishk Verma, and reunite Akshay after 12 years with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Samuk will also bring together international experts who have worked on iconic Hollywood franchises such as Alien and Predator.

Welcome To The Jungle, meanwhile, boasts of a massive star cast, including Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Rajpal Yadav, among many others.