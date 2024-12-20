December 2024 love portal: Venus trine Jupiter is opening the floodgates of romance for the zodiacs, swim away!

Get those rose-tinted glasses out, because not only is it the season to be jolly with Christmas a stone's throw away, but the cosmos seems to be in the mood for a last-minute romance before the curtains fall on 2024. We're talking about the incredibly sweet and lucky Venus trine Jupiter conjunction. Venus trine Jupiter: Get ready to feel lucky in love!

Venus is all about love, beauty and romance while Jupiter represents expansion, good fortune and miracles. Libra is currently stationed in Libra, it's home sign and is ripe and comfortable there since August. Jupiter on the other hand has been stationed for long in the zodiac's social butterfly sign, Gemini. The energies then, are not in the slightest conflicting. If anything, they paint a very, very beautiful and optimistic picture. So as the two planets find themselves in a trine, get ready to be painted in positivity and pleasure.

Fire signs

For Aries this period is going to be all about following impulses, particularly ones that have been nagging at you for a while. For Leos, there is only one mantra to follow this month — network, network, network! — and watch the miracles unfold. Unbridled bursts of happiness is what Sagittarius has in store for them, be it in romance or friendship.

Air signs

Geminis are going to feel particularly bold when it comes to self-expression, especially in love. Libras are advised to jump headlong into whatever it is that scares them. The ultimate payoff may just end up feeling like a lottery. And feeling bored off late Aquarius? Get ready for romance to feel like an adventure.

Earth signs

For Taurus, it's all about looking inwards to find the love and make it feel concrete, maybe with a real-life indulgence. For Virgos, get ready to be the life of every room you walk into with more than one instance of double takes in store. For Capricorns, your mind is your superpower — what's the big vision? Embody it and watch the magic happen.

Water signs

If things have been seeming bleak for a while, Cancers can expect to be swept up in a sudden surge of lasting positivity. Scorpios can expect to be completely in touch with their body and minds, heightening the pay off when it comes to intimacy. Pisces can expect to feel incredibly lucky when it comes to the relationships they already have in their life.

Who do you want to find yourself with under a mistletoe?