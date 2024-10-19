How indoor plants help amid Delhi's rising AQI levels

As the air quality continues to worsen in the Delhi-NCR region, the AQI (Air Quality Index) goes further up causing an alarming situation for the people, especially with the onset of winter. Indoor plants can help purify the air and improve respiratory health amidst the rising AQI in the Delhi NCR region.(Photo: Shutterstock)

The air becomes hazardous to breathe and people prefer to stay indoors to safeguard themselves. However, indoor air is not very safe from outer pollutants and toxins as the air penetrates inside through cracks in the walls, windows, doors and other spaces inside homes, making the air impure to breathe.

A simple solution for rectifying the problem is installing indoor plants inside your space to help purify the air.

Indoor plants have long been valued for their beauty, but their health benefits are now coming to light. Plants release moisture into the air through transpiration, which can help alleviate dry air conditions that often exacerbate respiratory issues. “Certain plants can absorb harmful pollutants like formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide, which may reduce some irritants in the air,” remarks Dr Vibhu Kawatra, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist Pediatrician and Allergy specialist at Rainbow Hospital.

Plants require care including watering, proper light, and occasional repotting. Neglected plants can become a source of mould or pests, which could worsen air quality. "Peace lilies, snake plants, spider plants, arica palm, can palm, bamboo palm, Jamia palm and English ivy are some examples that can act as natural air purifiers and increase air oxygen levels to an extent," remarks Zahrul Hasan, manager at a nursery adding, “Indoor plants can certainly contribute to improved air quality, but they are best seen as a supplementary solution rather than a long-term fix.”

Examples of plants you should install:

Peace lilies

Snake plants

Spider plants

Arica palm

Can palm

Bamboo palm

Jamia palm

English ivy

Additionally, clean air contributes to better sleep and less stress, both of which affect cognitive and brain health. “By enhancing air quality, indoor plants can promote deeper and restful sleep which is essential for optimal brain health. Along with that, proper oxygenation in the air helps in the reduction of anxiety and headaches, making our brains work more efficiently," suggests Dr Kadam Nagpal, senior consultant neurologist at Salubritas Medcentre. Adding indoor plants to your spaces not only improves the air we breathe but also reduces stress and the chances of headaches.

While houseplants help purify the air to an extent and contribute to a healthier indoor environment in enclosed spaces with little airflow, it is to be noted that they aren't always a substitute for air purification systems to address pollutants on a large level.