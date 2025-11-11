Why you should consider investing in an automated pergola

The Pergola can become an architectural masterpiece that instantly elevates the aesthetic appeal of your building, yard or garden. From antique to automated, pergolas are getting a modern day update (Photos: Pinterest)

The word 'pergola' is derived from the Latin word 'pergula',which means an overhang or canopy. It is an outdoor structure typically featuring vertical postsor pillars that support a roof-like structure often with a latticed design and commonly used to create shaded areas or walkways in gardens that support plant vines.

Earlier made of wood, brick or stone this architectural element has been popular for more than 3000 years. Egyptian pharoahs and nobles used them in their grand gardens as symbols of status and wealth. Later the Romans, Italians and Greeks made these pergolas even more ornate adding to the opulence of their gardens. Terraces, rooftops and balconies are excellent places for installing the fully automated modern pergolas of today. They can also be used in cafes, banquets, swimming pools, patios, gardens and atriums, and are perfect for entertaining and hosting.

Automated pergolas are popular particularly across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific with the United States being a dominant market. Demand is driven by a desire for enhanced outdoor living spaces, a growing interest in smart home technology and the need to adapt to variable climates.

Achal Nath of AMC Pvt Ltd., who is making these fully automated Pergolas under the 'Make in India' initiative says, "We are able to make them at a substantially lower cost to those being imported from Europe. In these fully automated modern pergolas, retraction of fabric is done via a remote and one can control the amount of retraction. The fabric can retract right to the end and the roof disappears. High grade aluminum known for its lightweight nature, and strength is the preferred metal used in them and with industry standard fabric they can become 100% waterproof, UV, and wind resistant."

Nath further explains, "Then there are aluminum louvre pergolas with automated aluminum tiltable louvres in the roof also fully operated with a remote. You can control the amount of sun, shade and light and they can become 100% waterproof when completely shut giving full protection from the rain."

Vinay Kumar of Citadel Building Systems Pvt Ltd., an innovative infra solutions company said, "There is robust demand for these automated pergolas not only from the metro cities but because of exposure to the internet, even from the tier two and three cities and the demand is equal for both the fabric and the louvre type pergolas." He added, "Demand for these automated pergolas order-wise is about 70 percent from the residential sector and 30-35 percent from the commercial sector although residential demand conversely, because of the affordability factor besides others, generates only 30 percent of the value as compared to 70 percent generated from the commercial sector."

Optionally, one can even add mesh screens or sliding glass doors on the sides increasing the living area and bringing the outdoors inside. They are ideal for places with fluctuating weather conditions.