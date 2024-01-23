close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Designer of Ram Lalla's vastra talks about the ‘grand’ wardrobe: My aastha in Shri Ram made me do it

Designer of Ram Lalla's vastra talks about the ‘grand’ wardrobe: My aastha in Shri Ram made me do it

ByDeep Saxena
Jan 23, 2024 07:20 PM IST

Delhi-based-Lucknowite Manish Tripathi has created vastra of Ram Lalla with 15 artisans over 40 days in Ayodhya.

Fashion designer Manish Tripathi feels blessed to get the opportunity to make the vastra of Ram Lalla idol for the consecration ceremony held in Ayodhya. Having made the temple his base for the last 40 days, along with a team of 15 karigars, he prepared a special wardrobe that will be worn by the idol for the first seven days.

Fashion designer Manish Tripathi at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Fashion designer Manish Tripathi at Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Manish Tripathi working on the idol's vastra
Manish Tripathi working on the idol's vastra

“We got pitambari fabric with zari work — silk woven with silver and gold threads — from Varanasi. Ram Lala is Chakravarti Raja Dashrath’s son and the vastra was for a 5-year-old, so it had to be grand,” he says.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Since he was designing clothes for a God, his biggest challenge was ensuring that it was grand: “The design had to be perfect. Making aastha my base, with a belief that I have been the chosen one, [I designed the clothes]. I was in soulful communication with Him, which helped me do this. The idol sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, was my roommate, which was a blessing. I was inspired to compliment his great work.”

Tripathi with idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj at Shri Ram Temple
Tripathi with idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj at Shri Ram Temple

For Tripathi, this was his costliest work till date and he says, “We have still not done the costing, and this was more than an assignment. Watching Ram Lalla in our dress fills my heart with emotions.”

He has been making vastra for Ram Lalla Virajmaan since 2021.

“My first vastra, worn by the deity, was on February 17 which was Basant Panchami and since then on special occasions and festivals I have been making vastras.”

Tripathi has prepared a seven-day wardrobe for the four brothers and the main idol. “Each dress is according to days. Somwar was white but for ustav it was yellow and now on according to days the colours will change.”

The old Ram Lala Virajmaan, who have been shifted to temple, are wearing vastra prepared by Tripathi. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai announced his name during the pran pratistha ceremony on Monday.

He has also designed for several sportspersons, film stars and politicians.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Deep Saxena

    Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On