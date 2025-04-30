From bureaucracy to breathwork: IAS Balvinder Kumar is now a wellness warrior who hopes to combat India's suicide crisis

Followers of fitness influencer Chris O’Donnell, popularly known as Creeohdee, are still processing the news of his death. Ironically, he died by suicide. Back home, a social media influencer in Chhattisgarh live-streamed her suicide. According to a National Crime Records Bureau report, India is the suicide capital of the world. Balvinder Kumar, former IAS is now a mental health warrior

And that’s what Balvinder Kumar hopes to change. The retired IAS officer, who once navigated power corridors, is now a passionate mental health advocate. He founded Mind Therapy, a wellness sanctuary focused on mental health.

“Mind Therapy began as a platform powered by AI and licensed therapists offering consultations, meditation coaching and stress management tools. Today, we also have a physical centre in Delhi, where people can explore sound therapy, energy healing and meditation workshops as well,” says the 1981 cadre IAS, who was at the helm of some very high-profile government projects and some very sensitive postings in public administration, mining, and real estate.

His passion for mindfulness was sparked during a turbulent period in 2008, when he was controversially suspended over land allotment for a INR1,600 crore rail coach factory in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. “The inquiry cleared me and the suspension was revoked in nine months, but through that period, it was meditation and breathwork that kept me going,” says Kumar, a certified mindfulness teacher and author of four books.

Having worked in a high-stress environment he understands the pressure that modern-day living entails. Therefore, he is always ready with practical meditation techniques. “One of the easiest and very effective meditation technique is 4-7-8: inhale for four seconds, hold the breath for seven, and exhale for eight. Repeat several times,” says this Delhi University graduate.

"You know, one of the most common ailments, today, is anxiety. Anxiety is fear plus worry. Identify the cause, breathe deeply, meditate. If you need support, we’re here — online or in person,” says Kumar with the poise of a yogi.

Quickly then:

Name a book that changed your life.

There are many. However, M Scott Peck’s The Road Less Travelled set me on a spiritual path. And then I read Deepak Chopra. I also read up a lot on cosmology and quantum physics even when I was a botany student.

What is your go-to activity for relaxation?

Meditation.

What is that one habit that keeps you grounded?

Meeting a lot of people and learning from their experiences.

Bureaucracy or breathwork — what is harder to master? Definitely bureaucracy, it is very complex.

What is a life mantra you want to share?

Follow your passion no matter your age.

Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or have suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately.