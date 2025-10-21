Hardik Pandya twins in red with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma for Diwali; Watch

The 32-year-old cricketer, who had recently confirmed his relationship with Mahieka on Instagram, stepped out alongside her in a traditional attire. Mahieka looked radiant in a red salwar suit paired with black leggings and white sandals, while Hardik complemented her in a red kurta, black pants, loafers, and his signature dark shades and gold accessories.

Inder cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actor Mahieka Sharma turned heads after exiting a Diwali party on Monday, twinning in vibrant red outfits and setting social media abuzz. Their coordinated festive look and shared appearance quickly went viral, adding fuel to ongoing dating buzz.

Their public appearances have been a highlight for fans over the past few months. The couple was previously seen sharing moments from a beach vacation on Instagram , celebrating Hardik’s birthday in an intimate seaside setting, while videos of the duo arriving at Mumbai airport a day before their vacation pics went viral, showcasing their ease and comfort around each other.

Mahieka, seven years younger than Hardik, is an award-winning model and actor. She won Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards and has graced covers of several lifestyle and fashion magazines. She has featured in campaigns for brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, and is often seen wearing designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Anita Dongre.

Two years after his separation from Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya’s confirmation of his relationship with Mahieka Sharma has given fans a clear glimpse into his personal life. With their recent Diwali outing, beach celebrations, and social media posts, the couple seems to be embracing their new chapter together, making hearts skip a beat both on and off the field.