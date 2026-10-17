Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Noorie is an extremely affectionate two-year-old female.

Noorie is an extremely affectionate two-year-old female who is fully vaccinated and spayed. She is a friendly dog and easy to mingle with. The little one loves eating bread, milk and roti. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810553737

Tiny is an adorable five-month-old female cat.

Tiny is an adorable five-month-old female cat. Currently residing in Noida, she is healthy, dewormed, and fully vaccinated. Ready to step into a loving forever home, this sweet little companion loves simple homemade treats like milk and roti, and she is eager to find a family that will shower her with love and care as she grows. To adopt, WhatsApp: +91-8826779850.

A handsome 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu was recently rescued near Indirapuram.

A handsome 1.5-year-old male Shih Tzu was recently rescued near Indirapuram. He is currently being fostered and nursed back to health locally and is feeling much better. Not fussy with food, he is eager to find a peaceful forever home — a household with gentle female energy would suit him best. Healthy, loving, and well-cared for, he is ready to bring warmth and joy to any caring family. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8585905278.

Nora is a sweet 10-month-old tabby kitten.