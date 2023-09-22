Campus Calling: Who’s got the right agenda to be the next DUSU President?

It was the D-day today on campus, and quite literally, for after three years, DU witnessed Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections! After 27 nominations and 19 withdrawals, only five candidates (including 1 dummy candidate, on record) participated in the dance of democracy. Now, as 90,000 students on campus wait for the counting of votes, here’s a look at what’s the candidates for the post of president have been rooting for, if they get chosen for the part. DU students will vote for their neta of choice, today, as DUSU elections are being conducted after four years.(Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

‘Travel concession/Metro pass is right of every student’

Tushar Dedha is Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) candidate.

Tushar Dedha, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate and a first-year student of MA in Buddhist Studies at the Faculty of Arts, says: “Back in the day students were allowed to apply for DTC bus passes. Now, it’s time for students to have a Metro pass since most of us travel long distances to get to college. I, myself, used to travel from Ghonda, Maujpur to Ashok Vihar by the Delhi Metro during my graduation days. The ability to travel across the city with a concession in amount, is a right of every student, and that is the change I want to bring.”

‘Will organise India’s biggest cultural and sports fest’

Hitesh Gulia is National Students’ Union of India's (NSUI) candidate.(Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Hitesh Gulia, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) candidate and final-year student of LLB at Law Centre-I, says: “If I win, I will organise India’s biggest cultural and sports festival for youth, in Delhi University, to give a platform to the ECA societies that include various sports clubs as well as co-curricular activities. Since I’m academically inclined, I want DUSU to represent the aspirations of a DU student, who wants to join different clubs and societies and become a holistic individual when stepping out of the college.”

‘Want equal opportunities for female students’

Arif Siddiqui is Students’ Federation of India's (SFI) candidate.

Arif Siddiqui, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) candidate and a final-year student of Masters in Buddhism Studies at Faculty of Arts, says: “Main kisaan ka beta khud hun and I understand what privilege is. In DU, I have seen this privilege play out in the form of men having access to everything and everyone. That’s when I realised what male privilege is. I want my female peers (in hotels) to be allowed to step out beyond 10pm, and want them to have access to libraries or the agency to roam around and explore campus. Women don’t have equal opportunities in the campus and I want to change that.”

‘Will reactivate Gender Sensitisation Committee and cells’

Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is All India Students Association's (AISA) candidate.(Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, All India Students Association (AISA) candidate and a second-year student of BA (Hons) English at Miranda House, says: “The campus has been hijacked in the form of microaggressions against women. Especially during the campaigning or during fest season, women’s colleges become the target for misdemeanour. If I win, I aim to bring the change systemically by initiating a Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, to replace the proctoral committees that only gives empty promises. I will also make sure Gender Sensitisation cells become active and contribute to the betterment of college life at the grassroots level.”

‘Run 24X7 helpline for students’ grievance’

Shraddha Gupta is Indian National Students Organisation's (INSO) candidate.(Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Shraddha Gupta, Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) candidate and a first-year MA student at the Department of Library and Information Science, says: “Being from a middle-class family, from outside Delhi, with only a few opportunities for myself, I know how daunting the world of DU can seem. I will ensure that I am approachable for every single problem of the students, and will also start a 24X7 helpline number for students to be able to share their grievances.”