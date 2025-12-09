Comic Con Delhi 2025 | Cosplayers' attack: Here's the total cost and time spent in creating ‘wow’ costumes

Meet the cosplayers who dress to play the part! Here’s how some serial character dressers prepared for showtime at NSIC Grounds for Delhi Comic Con 2025, which was organised over the weekend. Know how much they spend in price and time to get their act together.

“Viper’s sharp confidence and tactical edge feels powerful yet fun. A green-black base suit, foam armour pieces, and a custom mask matches the in-game design that’s finished with detailing to make it authentic.”

“My whole outfit is handmade. The mask is made from 5mm EVA foam and cape from woollen fabric. The nails (weapon) are made from wood, painted with a silver metallic colour. The lantern prop is made by modifying a table lamp!”

“In my outfit, the knives are created from disposable chopsticks and foam. The top, pants are thrifted and the wig is from an Instagram store. I bought the straw sun hat and socks online.”

“This was my first ever cosplay and it was a moment! I chose Benji, nickname for Denji because I resonate with this character.”

Mohak Tulshyan, Victor von Doom from Marvel Universe Cost of costume: ₹14,000

Time to prepare: 5 days

“I got my black formal three piece suit from a mall. The mask is from a local store and 3D printed. The chain and clasp is handmade and the green cape is from an Insta store.”

Mannat Kanwal, Sylus’s MC in Love and Deepspace’s myth stories Cost of costume: ₹14,000

Time to prepare: 2 months

“I chose to play Sylus because she is fiercely brave. I got everything from Insta stores — dress cost me ₹9k, wig was ₹2k, sword costs ₹1.5k, and the rest of the accessories were around ₹1k.”