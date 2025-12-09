Comic Con Delhi 2025 | Cosplayers' attack: Here's the total cost and time spent in creating ‘wow’ costumes
Cosplayers at Delhi Comic Con 2025 brought fandom to life at NSIC Grounds in Okhla. Read on to know the money and time spent in getting show-ready.
Meet the cosplayers who dress to play the part! Here’s how some serial character dressers prepared for showtime at NSIC Grounds for Delhi Comic Con 2025, which was organised over the weekend. Know how much they spend in price and time to get their act together.
Archie Shah Rani, Viper from Valorant
Cost of costume: ₹20,000
Time to prepare: 2 months
“Viper’s sharp confidence and tactical edge feels powerful yet fun. A green-black base suit, foam armour pieces, and a custom mask matches the in-game design that’s finished with detailing to make it authentic.”
Ansh Khattry, Hollow Knight from video game
Cost of costume: ₹4,000
Time to prepare: 1.5 months
“My whole outfit is handmade. The mask is made from 5mm EVA foam and cape from woollen fabric. The nails (weapon) are made from wood, painted with a silver metallic colour. The lantern prop is made by modifying a table lamp!”
Kanak Kantor, Buggy the Clown from Anime
Cost of costume: ₹10,000
Time to prepare: 10 days
“In my outfit, the knives are created from disposable chopsticks and foam. The top, pants are thrifted and the wig is from an Instagram store. I bought the straw sun hat and socks online.”
Yuvraj Yadav, Benji from Anime Chainsaw Man
Cost of costume: ₹3,000
Time to prepare: 2 months
“This was my first ever cosplay and it was a moment! I chose Benji, nickname for Denji because I resonate with this character.”
Mohak Tulshyan, Victor von Doom from Marvel Universe
Cost of costume: ₹14,000
Time to prepare: 5 days
“I got my black formal three piece suit from a mall. The mask is from a local store and 3D printed. The chain and clasp is handmade and the green cape is from an Insta store.”
Mannat Kanwal, Sylus’s MC in Love and Deepspace’s myth stories
Cost of costume: ₹14,000
Time to prepare: 2 months
“I chose to play Sylus because she is fiercely brave. I got everything from Insta stores — dress cost me ₹9k, wig was ₹2k, sword costs ₹1.5k, and the rest of the accessories were around ₹1k.”
Shashwat Singh, Billy Kid from Zenless Zone Zero game
Cost of costume: ₹10,000
Time to prepare: 10 days
“I crafted my outfit using 6mm EVA foam and water-soluble wall paints. My jacket is hand-stitched and printed with patterns on fabric. The guns are 3D printed.”
Ehsas Chawla, Omen from Valorant video game
Cost of costume: ₹8,000
Time to prepare: 7 months
“Most of the costume is made with EVA foam and painted with acrylic... I found the fabric at Karol Bagh, and used SR glue and module lights to bring it all together.”
