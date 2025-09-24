Navratri 2025: Bollywood inspiration fuels Delhi-NCR's celebrations at dandiya-garba nights

Delhiites simply love to dress up when it's Navratri (September 22 to October 1). And now, there's valid reason as well! NCR is abuzz with a gamut of dandiya and garba events that promise everything from authentic folk to DJ-led fusions. It's true: dandiya-garba nights have taken over the Capital like never before.

But, we recommend you visit the ones that have been curated well and shall be served with a bit of mela vibes. From engaging cultural performances to chic shopping stalls, and Instagram-worthy setups, it's here that you’ll end-up being busy and buzzing this festive season!

Check out our recommendations: