    Navratri 2025: Bollywood inspiration fuels Delhi-NCR's celebrations at dandiya-garba nights

    Navratri in NCR is all about dance, dandiya-garba, and dholida! Planning a night out in filmi style? Here's where you'll find authentic raas and vibrant melas.

    Published on: Sep 24, 2025 6:00 AM IST
    By Kriti Kambiri
    Delhiites simply love to dress up when it's Navratri (September 22 to October 1). And now, there's valid reason as well! NCR is abuzz with a gamut of dandiya and garba events that promise everything from authentic folk to DJ-led fusions. It's true: dandiya-garba nights have taken over the Capital like never before.

    Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's onscreen looks from Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) are serving major inspo for Delhiites' OOTDs and OOTNs.
    Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's onscreen looks from Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023) are serving major inspo for Delhiites' OOTDs and OOTNs.
    Dr Shiva Arora, a Dwarka-based dentist, shares; "I love dressing up! I really liked Alia Bhatt in Jhume Re Gori (song from 2022 film, Gangubai Kathiawadi). So, for the garba night I've shopped from across Delhi to curate just the right look. I've got the lehenga from CP's Gujarati Market, blouse and rings from GK, and silver jewellery from Janpath. My dupatta is especially sourced from Maharashtra."
    Dr Shiva Arora, a Dwarka-based dentist, shares; "I love dressing up! I really liked Alia Bhatt in Jhume Re Gori (song from 2022 film, Gangubai Kathiawadi). So, for the garba night I've shopped from across Delhi to curate just the right look. I've got the lehenga from CP's Gujarati Market, blouse and rings from GK, and silver jewellery from Janpath. My dupatta is especially sourced from Maharashtra.”

    But, we recommend you visit the ones that have been curated well and shall be served with a bit of mela vibes. From engaging cultural performances to chic shopping stalls, and Instagram-worthy setups, it's here that you’ll end-up being busy and buzzing this festive season!

    Check out our recommendations:

    Heritage site turns dance floor

    No DJs, no remixes, only live garba and folk music is the motto of this three-day festival. Each night will feature singer Geeta Jhala leading the garba, along with performances by music duo Salim-Sulaiman and singer Anwar Khan Manganiyar. If you’re craving authenticity, look out for handloom and handicraft stalls, authentic Gujarati food, and cultural performances.

    What: Global Garba Festival 2025

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    When: September 26 to 28

    Timing: 6pm

    A fantastic fusion

    This night will blend live percussion by Hiten Panwar with high-energy DJ music. Organiser Bhawna Sharma shares, “It’ll be lively, interactive and we’re expecting over 2,000 people to join in.” The blend of dhol, drums, and dance beats here will be elevated by multiple food stalls, themed décor, and a fashion exhibition.

    What: Electrifying Dandiya Night

    Where: PSOI Club, Chanakyapuri

    When: September 27

    Timing: 7pm

    Tradition meets pride

    The city’s first-ever queer dandiya night will feature vibrant drag performances. With handcrafted cocktails and scrumptious delicacies to add to the dazzling beats, expect this to be a fabulous mix of traditional celebrations and love.

    What: Pure Love Dandiya Party

    Where: Alfresco, The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba

    When: September 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Kem Chhe!

    In its first edition, this festive night will blend tradition with novelty. Organiser Nishant Goyal says, “The idea is to give people a fabulous night. We’re already expecting at least 1,000 attendees. The best part is how deeply involved women are in the event. We’ve given stall spaces to newly-wed homemakers to show their entrepreneurial spirit. Plus, the DJ will only play traditional songs for a community-driven Gujarati experience.”

    What: Raas Utsav – Dandiya Night

    Where: Golden Crown, near Japanese Park, Sector 10, Rohini

    When: September 28

    Timing: 5pm

    An authentic folk experience

    Spotlighting garba’s folk-driven moves, this evening will have choreographer Rahul Kumar guiding participants through dance challenges and dhol sets. Families, groups and first-timers are welcome; make sure you don’t miss the best dressed contests and a spread of regional snacks.

    What: Garba Night

    Where: Surya Palace, Sector 23, Dwarka

    When: October 1

    Timing: 6pm

    Women first!

    Now in its eighth edition, this initiative by Dwarka Moms promises safety and style. With live bands, DJs, and stalls, the focus is on creating a safe space for women and teens to dance the night away. “We create a fusion of Bollywood and Gujarati songs. The event caters to women-first — stag entry is not allowed. We’ll also dole out awards such as Dandiya Queen, King, and Best Jodi,” informs Kajal Channa, founder of the group.

    What: Disco Dandiya

    Where: Radisson Blu Hotel, Sector 13, Dwarka

    When: October 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Mela vibes galore

    A live band, DJ, contests, prizes and food stalls complete the mela (fair) vibes of this evening. The organisers promise a carnival-like setting with lights, colours, and the sounds of dhol and garba echoing through the Haat. Visitors are encouraged to dress in traditional outfits, but this isn’t mandatory — making sure the event is accessible for those living away from home.

    What: Dandiya Night

    Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Sector 33A, Noida

    When: September 27

    Timing: 6pm

    Bolly glam meets festive fun

    Bringing Bollywood glamour to this charity event in Gurugram will be singer Shibani Kashyap and DJ Suketu. With 15 hours of non-stop music promised, the event will be a mix of dandiya and DJ beats with a festive flea market, a kids’ play zone, and food stalls.

    What: Dandiya Raas Utsav

    Where: M3M, 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram

    When: September 26 to 28

    Timing: 5pm

    A festive bonanza

    This two-day event will feature a grand stage, elaborate sound setups, food and shopping stalls — and even bouncers for safety! Look out for the celebrity-style entry ramps and professional photographers clicking the best moments for the ’gram. “There will be DJs, band, dhol, selfie booths and even a fashion show with influencers. A complete festive bonanza,” informs organiser Anjali Awasthi.

    What: Dandiya Dhamaal 2025

    Where: International Trade Expo Centre, Sector 62, Noida

    When: September 27 and 28

    Timing: 5pm

    Dance till you drop

    With performers such as singer Noor Chahal, Kaafila band, and DJ Virus, this garba festival aims to break stereotypes and bring people together for a community celebration. Expect elaborate staging, cultural showcases, and folk beats playing late into the evening.

    What: The Great Indian Garba Fest 2.0

    Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III

    When: September 27 and 28

    Timing: 2pm

    Wanna head out and join in the fun? First, take a refresher with some free classes in the city. (Photo: Adobe (For representational purposes only))
    Wanna head out and join in the fun? First, take a refresher with some free classes in the city. (Photo: Adobe (For representational purposes only))

    Head here for free classes:

    Want to brush up on your garba moves before hitting the dance floor? Some studios are offering free workshops this season, to help you pick up the twirls and steps in time for the big nights. Here're a few:

    Kumaya Dance Academy, Paschim Vihar

    On till: September 26

    WhatsApp: 9891779764

    Dance Freak Studio, Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

    When: September 26

    WhatsApp: 9999977679

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Navratri 2025: Bollywood Inspiration Fuels Delhi-NCR's Celebrations At Dandiya-garba Nights
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ Navratri 2025: Bollywood Inspiration Fuels Delhi-NCR's Celebrations At Dandiya-garba Nights
