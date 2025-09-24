Navratri 2025: Bollywood inspiration fuels Delhi-NCR's celebrations at dandiya-garba nights
Navratri in NCR is all about dance, dandiya-garba, and dholida! Planning a night out in filmi style? Here's where you'll find authentic raas and vibrant melas.
Published on: Sep 24, 2025 6:00 AM IST
By Kriti Kambiri
Share via
Copy link
Delhiites simply love to dress up when it's Navratri (September 22 to October 1). And now, there's valid reason as well! NCR is abuzz with a gamut of dandiya and garba events that promise everything from authentic folk to DJ-led fusions. It's true: dandiya-garba nights have taken over the Capital like never before.
But, we recommend you visit the ones that have been curated well and shall be served with a bit of mela vibes. From engaging cultural performances to chic shopping stalls, and Instagram-worthy setups, it's here that you’ll end-up being busy and buzzing this festive season!
Check out our recommendations:
Heritage site turns dance floor
No DJs, no remixes, only live garba and folk music is the motto of this three-day festival. Each night will feature singer Geeta Jhala leading the garba, along with performances by music duo Salim-Sulaiman and singer Anwar Khan Manganiyar. If you’re craving authenticity, look out for handloom and handicraft stalls, authentic Gujarati food, and cultural performances.
This night will blend live percussion by Hiten Panwar with high-energy DJ music. Organiser Bhawna Sharma shares, “It’ll be lively, interactive and we’re expecting over 2,000 people to join in.” The blend of dhol, drums, and dance beats here will be elevated by multiple food stalls, themed décor, and a fashion exhibition.
The city’s first-ever queer dandiya night will feature vibrant drag performances. With handcrafted cocktails and scrumptious delicacies to add to the dazzling beats, expect this to be a fabulous mix of traditional celebrations and love.
In its first edition, this festive night will blend tradition with novelty. Organiser Nishant Goyal says, “The idea is to give people a fabulous night. We’re already expecting at least 1,000 attendees. The best part is how deeply involved women are in the event. We’ve given stall spaces to newly-wed homemakers to show their entrepreneurial spirit. Plus, the DJ will only play traditional songs for a community-driven Gujarati experience.”
Where: Golden Crown, near Japanese Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: September 28
Timing: 5pm
An authentic folk experience
Spotlighting garba’s folk-driven moves, this evening will have choreographer Rahul Kumar guiding participants through dance challenges and dhol sets. Families, groups and first-timers are welcome; make sure you don’t miss the best dressed contests and a spread of regional snacks.
Now in its eighth edition, this initiative by Dwarka Moms promises safety and style. With live bands, DJs, and stalls, the focus is on creating a safe space for women and teens to dance the night away. “We create a fusion of Bollywood and Gujarati songs. The event caters to women-first — stag entry is not allowed. We’ll also dole out awards such as Dandiya Queen, King, and Best Jodi,” informs Kajal Channa, founder of the group.
A live band, DJ, contests, prizes and food stalls complete the mela (fair) vibes of this evening. The organisers promise a carnival-like setting with lights, colours, and the sounds of dhol and garba echoing through the Haat. Visitors are encouraged to dress in traditional outfits, but this isn’t mandatory — making sure the event is accessible for those living away from home.
Bringing Bollywood glamour to this charity event in Gurugram will be singer Shibani Kashyap and DJ Suketu. With 15 hours of non-stop music promised, the event will be a mix of dandiya and DJ beats with a festive flea market, a kids’ play zone, and food stalls.
What: Dandiya Raas Utsav
Where: M3M, 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: September 26 to 28
Timing: 5pm
A festive bonanza
This two-day event will feature a grand stage, elaborate sound setups, food and shopping stalls — and even bouncers for safety! Look out for the celebrity-style entry ramps and professional photographers clicking the best moments for the ’gram. “There will be DJs, band, dhol, selfie booths and even a fashion show with influencers. A complete festive bonanza,” informs organiser Anjali Awasthi.
What: Dandiya Dhamaal 2025
Where: International Trade Expo Centre, Sector 62, Noida
With performers such as singer Noor Chahal, Kaafila band, and DJ Virus, this garba festival aims to break stereotypes and bring people together for a community celebration. Expect elaborate staging, cultural showcases, and folk beats playing late into the evening.
What: The Great Indian Garba Fest 2.0
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III
When: September 27 and 28
Timing: 2pm
Head here for free classes:
Want to brush up on your garba moves before hitting the dance floor? Some studios are offering free workshops this season, to help you pick up the twirls and steps in time for the big nights. Here're a few: