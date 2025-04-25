Delhi Metro honours Param Vir Chakra heroes with art installation at Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh station

Next time you're waiting to board the train at the Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh station on Delhi Metro's Pink line, take a breath and look up from your phone — you're standing in the presence of legends. The 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra have been honoured by the new art installation at Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh station on the Pink Line of the Delhi Metro

In a heartwarming move filled with patriotic fervour, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has turned an entire wall of the platform into a powerful artistic tribute to India's bravest, the 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), the nation's highest military honour.

“The Delhi Metro has created a unique space that fosters national pride and inspires a sense of gratitude among its commuters. [It] highlights how infrastructure can be leveraged for cultural appreciation while enhancing community engagement through meaningful interactions with history,” says DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal, adding, “DMRC invites the commuters to take a moment to pause and reflect on the lives of these remarkable individuals and to draw inspiration from their selfless dedication to the cause of our nation.”

The wall is now a striking gallery of vivid portraits, each one capturing the face and fierce courage of a PVC recipient who went beyond fear to defend the country. The visuals are accompanied by short bios that make it easy for commuters to connect with the people behind the uniforms of these gallant warriors.

Of the 21 bravehearts who’ve been awarded the PVC, 14 were honoured posthumously. These stories — some from the battlefield, some from icy heights — remind us that heroism has many faces, and most of them are young, determined, and selfless.

DMRC's tribute to the armed forces

This isn’t DMRC’s first time paying homage to the forces. Stations like Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar (Red Line), Arjan Garh (Yellow Line), and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh (Green Line) already carry the names of valiant soldiers. At the Rajouri Garden station (interchange station between the Pink and Blue Lines), there is a permanent exhibition called Veerta Aur Vikas that tells a powerful visual story of gallantry across the armed forces.

